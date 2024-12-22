Denzel Washington Finds His Greatest Role Yet: A Man Of Faith

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

On Saturday, December 21, Denzel Washington took a powerful step in his faith journey, being baptized at Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ (COGIC) in New York City and officially receiving his ministry license. For Washington, this moment wasn’t just special—it was, in his words, his “greatest accomplishment.”

As reported by Eur Web, faith has always been part of Washington’s story. Growing up, his father was a Pentecostal minister, so the church was central to his life. But Denzel has often said his personal relationship with God grew stronger as he got older.

Speaking to the congregation, he said with emotion, “It took a while, but I’m finally here… If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit.”

The news of his baptism quickly spread online, with many celebrating his choice to share such a personal decision with the world. One fan commented, “He’s been doing the work. He’s just officially ordained. To God be ALL of the Glory.”

Denzel Washington getting baptized – via Threads

Meanwhile, Washington is still making moves in Hollywood. He recently shared that he’ll appear in Black Panther 3. Additionally, his role in Gladiator II is still making waves at the box office.

Even with a career full of awards and iconic roles, he’s showing that a true legacy is built on humility, service, and a commitment to something greater than yourself.