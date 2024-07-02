Going Out Top Styles To Pack For Essence Festival

Getty Images

The 30th ESSENCE Festival Of Culture is almost here. As you’re preparing for one of the most iconic festivals centering on Blackness and its contributions to the world, we’re here to help with a few packing dilemmas you might be experiencing. Putting together a “going out” outfit can be daunting with only a few days away from such a huge event but, we’ve got you covered on what to pack.

A going-out top is having a wonderful resurgence with women wearing styles like backless tops for the summer, halter tops, shirts with a one-shoulder detail, and so on. These silhouettes are sensual, sultry, and perfectly fit for a rendezvous in a new city. The expectations are high with this festival season since it’s the 30th anniversary, expect to see a sea of beautiful Black women in elaborate blouses and tops, especially during the concerts. Think Girlfriends when putting together a look, we’re all going for grown and sexy as we enjoy these events, concerts, parties, and maybe even shopping speed while in New Orleans for ESSENCE Fest.

Keep scrolling to see what going out tops we’re packing this season and get tips on how to style them.

Backless Tops

A backless top is easily one of the most fun and sexy types of tops to wear out and about. Wear one during a dinner with the girls after a day of panels or on a date with your loved one while exploring NOLA. You can style yours with a pair of trousers to keep it casual yet chic with a pair of strappy-heeled sandals. Or you could add a pair of baggy jeans if you’re in the mood to dress it down even more with a pair of slingback pointed heels. To add even more comfort, just add a pair of sneakers. Try accessorizing with a few statement jewelry pieces like these chunky earrings.

Halter Tops

A halter-style top is a summer must and if you know anything about the NOLA weather is that it’s quite hot. Let this be to your advantage with a halter top styled with a pair of jorts and a sculptural sandal. If your top is what’s eye-catching with sequins or a fun print, then keep the rest of your look simple. Add a pair of loose but not baggy jeans if you feel like covering the lower half of your body more. You can also try a bubble skirt in a similar hue to your halter top for a monochromatic outfit with added dimension to it.

One Shoulder Tops

The one-shoulder top has been around for years, but this summer she’s back. If yours is more of a ribbed knit tank style, try a bias-cut satin skirt if you want to dress it up, and add a pair of strappy sandals. To dress it down, add a pair of pleated trousers and a sleek pair of black loafers. If your top has a sleeve that’s longer and flowy, add a pair of low-rise jeans for a look reminiscent of Girlfriends.

Flowy Blouses

A flowy blouse is your best option in the hotter climates and NOLA is just that. Think billowing sleeves, easy adjustability, and overall comfort. Style yours with a structured pair of pants to add an element of dressy juxtaposition. To dress it down, add a pair of loose jeans with a pair of chic flip-flops. Accessorize with dainty pieces of jewelry like a simple necklace with a small pendant or a few stacked rings on both fingers. Add a mini bag to make your look feel early aughts adjacent if that’s the aesthetic you want to go for.

Tube Tops

Tube tops are an easy option for the summer, but we’re not just talking about the basic tube top. We’re thinking of elevated peplum silhouettes with an added design detail to make it a statement-maker. Style yours with a flowy skirt if you want an easy outfit to walk around in or keep it casual with a pair of jeans and sneakers. To stay laid back but put together, add a pleated trouser and a pointed-toe heel. Lastly, a baguette bag with a few charms and a statement necklace to accessorize are the ideal additions.

Elevated Tank Tops

When we say elevated tank tops, we’re talking about cutouts, intricate details, and ones with slightly different silhouettes. Wear yours with a pair of jorts for a juxtaposed look and add a pair of sneakers for comfort. To dress that up just swap your sneakers for a pair of flats or heels. Alternatively, you can wear a denim skirt with your top if you’re tired of jeans as you cope with the fiery summer heat. If you’re heading to dinner or to a party, add an asymmetrical skirt and a pair of strappy heels for a sultry effect. For comfort, if you’re not trying to wear heels all night opt for a wedged heel to keep that added height.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.