Black Retailers To Shop On The Ground At Essence Festival

At ESSENCE, Black-owned brands are forever a priority to uplift, champion, and help expand through highlighting them. The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is celebrating 30 years of being a pinnacle of Blackness to look to for a sense of belonging, joy, and community expansion. That being said, our fashion has been compiling the names of a myriad of Black retailers to explore while you’re out and about exploring New Orleans.

These stores and boutiques are building a community that deserves to be seen. From clothing to accessories by emerging and established retailers, these names should be added to your itinerary. There’s nothing better than finding a gem to take home and wear to remind you of a good trip. This year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture will be a marker for the items you buy to cherish and share with loved ones.

Think of gifts you can bring back to someone who couldn’t make it to the festival or just a nice item to have for yourself to remember your time in New Orleans. Either way, we’re highlighting all the spots to add to your places to visit this festival season. Keep scrolling to see all the Black-owned retailers we’re excited to head to.

Africa Love Nola

This Black-owned boutique celebrates all things Africa. Not only are African-inspired clothing and accessories sold here, but so are instruments, baskets, and more. Take a trip over to the boutique to get a true sense of appreciation for the motherland. Africa Love Nola is located at 3110 Magazine St, New Orleans, Louisiana 70115.

Pop Culture Nola

Founded by Ashely Seaton-Noten as an online store in 2018, Pop Culture Nola has expanded rapidly over the years into a cult-favorite boutique in New Orleans. The clothing for women offered is unique yet chic with pieces that are luxe yet affordable for all. The store location also has expanded to menswear for those of you who need a new outfit to wear to ESSENCE Fest.

Pop Culture Nola is located at 3005 Magazine St, New Orleans, Louisiana 70115.

odAOMO

Founded by Sophia Aomo Omoro, odAOMA translates to “house of Aomo.” It’s a nod to her grandmother who she says is one of the strongest women she knows. She states on her site that the meaning represents an open door, a home welcome to all. Her brand and boutique evoke this feeling of community, a notion her grandmother acted on with family and friends always in her home. The boutique offers an array of clothing and accessories that are highly crafted to last and are wonderful gifts to give on your return from ESSENCE Fest. odAOMA is located at 3824 Magazine St, New Orleans, Louisiana 70115.

Kay’s

Founded by Kay Charbonnet, Kay’s is a boutique and brand dedicated to inclusivity. The brand specializes in street couture, offering pieces that fit all shapes and sizes. This to Charbonnet is what makes fashion so incredible and exciting. Her boutique is located at 602 Toulouse St, New Orleans, Louisiana 70130.

Red Lantern

The Red Lantern boutique has been open since 2000. In almost three decades it has served its community with fun and funky clothing for both men and women, importing pieces from Japan and Europe for a unique curation of items in-store. The store is located at 824 Royal St, New Orleans, Louisiana 70116 on the same street as the famous Royal Street art galleries to check out while you shop.

Bree Nyce Boutique

This local boutique is a great destination to shop for men and women while exploring the city. It offers a wide array of dresses for women, particularly. You might find some pieces suited for the festival. The Bree Nyce Boutique is located at 5012 Freret St, New Orleans, Louisiana 70115.

House of Black Style

Founded by Carla Williams, House of Black Style offers vintage pieces ranging from clothing to accessories, and jewelry that speak to the regal and chic style of Black patrons. Williams has curated a space for Black women to shop for pieces that already have a story that can be retold through them. House of Black Style is located at 4052 Clematis St, New Orleans, Louisiana 70122.

Exclusive Nola Boutique

This NOLA boutique offers a range of trendy clothing and accessories for women. The pieces are often seen on curvy or plus-sized women so the boutique is inclusive to all body types. Find a few easy pieces to wear on a night out in NOLA. Exclusive Nola Boutique is located at 7901 Earhart Blvd STE D, New Orleans, Louisiana 70125.

Only In New Orleans

Only In New Orleans is a Black-owned streetwear brand founded by Calvin Phipps. His brand highlights the relationship between the economy, the workforce, and Down Syndrome. His late aunt’s surviving daughter who has Down Syndrome inspired this movement for the brand. Phipps has made his cousin Destiny Luke into a brand ambassador to ensure she succeeds professionally as everyone else can. The brand offers streetwear such as graphic sweatshirts, T-shirts, hats, and more. Only In New Orleans Is located at 2512 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, Louisiana 70119.

Founded by entrepreneur Gizelda Toomer, Zelda’s African Imports was brought to fruition out of Toomer being unable to find clothing to wear to an African ball. Since then, Toomer filled a gaping hole in the market. That said, her brand and brick-and-mortar store offers shoppers African attire and accessories for any occasion from Black History Month to themed parties, Toomer has you covered. She will work with clients individually to help them find the exact fit and piece they’re looking for. A portion of the proceeds also goes to supporting orphans in Africa with their meals and other expenses. Zelda’s African Imports is located at 4742 Gabriel Dr, New Orleans, Louisiana 70127

Honeypot Boutique offers an array of gorgeous pieces ranging from tops, bottoms, dresses, and accessories. The Black-owned boutique’s range of vibrant pieces that are trendy yet timeless is an impeccable feat. Shop for a new outfit to wear to the festival or save your piece for another event in the future. Honeypot Boutique is located at 5419 Magazine Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70115.