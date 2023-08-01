Our Favorite Fashion Moments From Girlfriends

Matthew Jordan Smith

Girlfriends was the pinnacle of friendship, womanhood and style in the early aughts. Created by Mara Brock Akil, the show centered around four Black women Joan, Maya, Lynn, and Toni. We watched these four women be by each other’s sides through thick and thin, as the theme song suggested. The show provided a refreshing and authentic portrayal of the complexities of modern female friendships, careers, and relationships through the perspective of successful Black women. The camaraderie among the actresses on and off-screen contributed to the show’s realistic chemistry and success. Girlfriends not only entertained but also became an influential cultural touchstone, sparking conversations about the lack of diverse representation in mainstream media and the importance of telling authentic stories from different perspectives.

This show has shaped so many of our lives, influencing how we navigate our own relationships with other women and romantic partners, as well as our fashion choices. The style on the show is still revered today thanks to costume designer Stacey Beverly. Every look was fitting for each character, and as the seasons progressed, the subtle changes in the women’s lives were reflected in their clothing.

We wanted to pay tribute to our favorite girlfriends with a round-up of iconic fashion moments they gave us below.