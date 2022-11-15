Mara Brock Akil Debuts Second Collaboration With Agnes Baddoo

In The Land Of Mara

You might’ve seen writer and producer Mara Brock Akil on the credits of Girlfriends, The Game, and Moesha, but now she’s expanded her creative pursuits to fashion. The industry mogul has debuted a second collaboration with leather goods line Agnes Baddoo, that’s become the perfect go-to bag of the season.

The partnership has created a duo bespoke accessory unit, including the Aged Sac 1 Natural Mini ($927.00) and pairing eyeglass case ($175.00). The handbag embodies a timeless design, covered in caramel tan, sustainably sourced from natural vegetable leather, and follows the larger edition released last year, mimicking the original design completely. Brock Akil and Baddoo drew inspiration from their strong bond, constructing the bag to withstand endless use and wear and hoping the Aged Sac 1 will become an heirloom cultivating the relationship between the owner and the newly gifted.

@maraakil

Each purchase of the accessories will benefit Brock Akil’s The Writer’s Company, which empowers future writers to find their voice and reimagine a more inclusive industry.

Both the mini and eyeglass cases are available to shop for a limited time as the collaboration has produced a brief stock.