Fashion Influencer Ashley Griffin On The Joys Of Getting Dressed

Ashley Griffin has a definitive sense of style. Whether it’s showing off her beloved Christopher John Rogers balloon pants or speaking with a client in her day job, her communicative acumen is regularly put to full use. By day, Griffin stays true to her inner compass and always shows up as her most authentic self stylistically. Her climb in corporate spaces appears to never have swayed her from dressing in experimental textures and designs by lauded houses such as Dries Van Noten. At times, she also dons pieces by brands like H&M, which speaks to her ability to fuse high-end houses with more easily accessible options. The Southern California native previously studied mass media at Florida State University, and a bit after graduating, Griffin landed her first role at the Neiman Marcus Group’s headquarters in Dallas. She eventually moved into the luxury hospitality industry. Currently, she oversees marketing at Legends, a sports entertainment company. Regardless of her full-time work, she has never wavered especially when it comes to matters of style.

When she’s off-the-clock, you can find Griffin posting her eccentric and maximalist looks from her Instagram account @theinspiredi. The name, which she says is her way of saying “I am inspired” backwards was initially a blog she was encouraged to start so people could like and track and see how to recreate her looks. This was strange to her, given that she sees style as a highly individualistic, mood-driven approach to dressing that, in a way, is irreplicable. Still, she pursued it and kept true to her approach amid pools of content awash with sameness.

You see it in her outfits: an artsy Vivienne Westwood blouse with Needles pants and Toteme kitten heels; her oversized Margiela shirt that she wears every which way; a sculptural Rick Owens top she describes as a near work of art. What’s most compelling about her fashion sense is how she makes clothes that could be off-putting on the rack wearable. A wackily proportioned skirt feels uncontrived. What would appear over the top is all of a sudden natural on Griffin. The weird becomes familiar.

When I speak with the sharply dressed marketing guru I tell her I see a little bit of Erykah Badu in her style, too, because of their jewelry choices. After this comment, she remarks about her ability to oscillate between the few moments where she feels the alluring pull of minimalism but ultimately settles in embracing her truly maximalist self, where she feels most at home. This isn’t always easy for Griffin, given the often-unspoken expectations of corporate dressing, which can be stringent, and uniformed. But she’s no conformist, instead seeing fashion as an avenue primed for personal expression.

Below we discuss Ashley Griffin’s aesthetic inspirations, designers she loves, fashion and feeling, finding your style groove, and more.

ESSENCE: Can you walk me through who some of your style influences were when you were growing up?

Ashley Griffin: As a child, my mom put me in modeling and I ended up flourishing. But what I loved most was the clothes. It’s like the saying: “It’s in you, not on you.” God put something in me when I was young that’s naturally matured over time. I’m also inspired by what’s around us, like architecture and nature. I like the unexpected. Like, how can I think a little differently or express myself a little differently, but it all comes together?

Are there any designers you’re into?

I love a lot of the storied houses. Dries Van Noten is [a] forever [favorite]. Rick Owens–I love androgyny. I love a lot of emerging designers, too, Black talent [is] getting what they need to be successful, especially in the luxury space–representation is a big thing for me. [I wear] Christopher John Rogers [and] Bianca Saunders. But I’m also an attainable shopper. I shop at H&M and GAP; I love vintage and upcycling. Washington Ave is an upcycle brand out of the DC area. They’re Black-owned, and their eye is impeccable.

Let’s talk about shopping. What kind of pieces are you drawn to?

I think about the cost per wear. I ask myself if it can transition various seasons, given that I live in Dallas, where we don’t have harsh seasons. As far as the pieces, I tend to always go oversized. It’s one of the most effortless ways to achieve a great sense of style, especially for women. I shop a lot of menswear, too. And I’m drawn to pieces I can layer, which is why I love oversized so much.

What’s that item you know you’ll always feel good in?

My Margiela button-down. It’s technically a woman’s dress, and I think I bought it as an extra large. I probably wear it weekly, and I hate to say it’s my favorite piece, but it truly is. I’ll never get rid of it. It was an investment from a price standpoint, but it paid for itself. I’ve worn it over a swimsuit as a cover-up, as a top over jeans, which is typically how I wear it. I layer things on top of it. Asymetrically. It’s so oversized that I’ve draped it off my shoulder and then buttoned it off to the side because that was my mood that day. It always delivers, and it looks different every time.

Do you dress for your mood of the day?

I have to be honest, I’m not a uniform person. I love a great button-down. I buy a lot of denim. I probably have four or five different denim button-downs, one of which I wore today. I probably have six denim jackets of different facets. Those are pieces I will always buy, and I don’t feel guilty having many of them. I’m also a maximalist with accessories. I love mixed metals and can never pick between gold and silver. So I am a mood-driven person, for sure.

Do you subscribe to a specific way of building a wardrobe?

I wouldn’t say that I don’t subscribe to it because I do believe there are things you should have, like a great trench [coat], an amazing blazer, that button-down you’ll always reach for, a great pair of denim [pants]. I’m also someone who doesn’t like to get caught in that box because some of my favorite pieces are the ones outside of that. I bought Christopher John Rogers balloon pants that he made in a silk taffeta. I love them, and I don’t wear them very often because I want to keep them, but I will put them on and sashay to the grocery store with a cut-off wife beater. That’s why I say I straddle. Having pieces that you feel great in is that foundation.

What advice do you have for someone figuring out how they want to show up in the world through their clothes?

Step outside the box. Buy different magazines and see what draws you in. Go to your downtown skyline and spend time among architecture or plan a trip and make a point to immerse yourself in wherever you’re going. See what speaks to you from your travels and start to define yourself through that.