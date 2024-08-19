Farai Simoyi Announced As Head of Virgil Abloh "Post Modern" Scholarship Fund And Equity

Courtesy of Farai Simoyi

The Fashion Scholarship Fund has revealed today that Farai Simoyi, the founder of The Narativ House, a Brooklyn-based retail boutique has been announced as the head of Virgil Abloh’s “Post Modern” Scholarship Fund and Equity.

According to WWD in the role, the founder, designer, and educator will oversee the scholarship program, in addition to growing the number of scholarships awarded each year. Simoyi, originally from Zimbabwe will also lead pilot programs that “support Black talent in the fashion industry” while reporting to Fashion Scholarship Fund executive director Peter Arnold.

“Virgil Abloh was a visionary who ignited a generation, and his legacy of inclusivity and opportunity is a powerful force for change,” Simoyi shared in a statement. “I am committed to carrying forward his teachings and mentorship to empower underrepresented students and create a more equitable fashion industry. The Virgil Abloh ‘Post-Modern’ Scholarship Fund is a transformative platform, and I am inspired by the opportunity to work alongside Shannon Abloh and Peter Arnold in expanding its impact. Together, we will continue to build a future where talent and passion know no bounds.”

For two decades has worked within the fashion industry as also a global leader. She has 18 years of experience designing and consulting for well-known brands and globally renowned celebrities not limited to Jay-Z, Beyonce, Rachel Roy, Anne Klein, and Nicki Minaj. Simoyi has helped over 70 international brands successfully enter the United States market.

Throughout her career, Farai has partnered with brands including W Hotels, OkayAfrica, WGSN, Red Bull Media, and countless others to develop equitable and inclusive partnerships, according to her website. Simoyi appeared in the debut season of Netflix’s design competition series Next In Fashion.

Her dedication to uplifting others while upholding core principles including mentorship and cultivating inclusive environments cannot be remiss. In 2017, her launch of The Narrativ House further proved her dedication to highlighting emerging designers alongside selling ethically sourced goods.

Back in 2020, Simoyi was announced as the program director and professor for undergraduate and graduate fashion design programs at Thomas Jefferson University. At the institution, she established the inaugural Diversity in Design course.

“At the FSF’s Gala last spring, we announced plans to scale the work of the Virgil Abloh ‘Post-Modern’ Scholarship Fund, including the exciting news that we are doubling the number of Virgil Abloh Scholars in 2025,” Shannon Abloh tells WWD. “Hiring Farai is an important next step and Farai’s experience, expertise and passion are well aligned with Virgil’s and our foundation’s ambition to expand the impact and reach of this program.”