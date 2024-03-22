The Fashion Scholarship Fund To Honor Underrepresented College Students 

Getty Images

The Fashion Scholarship Fund will host an event at The Glasshouse in New York City on April 8, honoring college students dedicated to reshaping the fashion industry. Supermodel Paloma Elsesser will host with Michael Burke, the chairman and CEO of LVMH, and Tracee Ellis Ross, actress and CEO of Pattern Beauty, among those recognized for their unwavering support of diverse emerging talent. Nordstrom president and chief brand officer, Pete Nordstrom, will also be honored.

This event will distribute $1.4 million to the 130 college students, in addition to this year’s Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholarship Fund Scholars, with their work showcased during the event. Each student will receive between $5,000 to $25,000 that evening. Since its establishment in 1937, the Fashion Scholarship Fund has prioritized underrepresented students, with a heightened focus since 2019, providing scholarships to support many first-generation college students and students of color showing financial need over the past five years.

Since starting this initiative to fund underrepresented students, the number of scholars of color has risen from 22 percent to 62 percent, according to WWD.