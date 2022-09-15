Home · Fashion

Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer '23—Day 6

As NYFW Spring/Summer 23’ officially comes to a close, explore all the street-style looks from the final day captured by Darrel Hunter.
By Essence Fashion ·

Well sadly, NYFW SS ’23 has officially come to a close.

From Aliétte’s enchanted couture garden and LaQuan’s sleek offering onboard a ship to Sergio Hudson’s 90s supermodel showdown and Puma’s fresh take on athleisure, it’s been a week of stellar shows. Street style this week was a summary of the brilliance and innovation of Black folx. Black women showed up and showed out, delivering high-impact styles alongside more minimalistic interpretations. From Loewe inflated sunglasses to Christopher John Rogers trousers and classic NYC wardrobe of all black.

Day six was jam-packed with trends. Oversized blazers continued to make an impact, denim galore (jeans, dresses, cargo pants, etc.), and monochrome looks with pops of color through bags, sunnies, or coats. We’re sure we’ll continue to see these trends throughout the season.

Ahead, check out our roundup of street-style looks from outside the final day of NYFW Spring / Summer 23 shows. Then if you missed any of our street-style galleries, captured by Darrel Hunter for ESSENCE, check them all of out below:

Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 1

Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 2

Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 3

Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4

Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 5

01
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
02
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
03
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
04
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
05
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
06
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
07
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
08
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
09
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
10
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
11
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
12
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
13
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
14
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
15
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
16
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
17
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
18
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
19
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
20
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
21
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
22
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
23
NY Fashion Week SS23
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
24
NY Fashion Week
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6
Darrel Hunter
