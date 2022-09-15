Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23-Day 6

Well sadly, NYFW SS ’23 has officially come to a close.

From Aliétte’s enchanted couture garden and LaQuan’s sleek offering onboard a ship to Sergio Hudson’s 90s supermodel showdown and Puma’s fresh take on athleisure, it’s been a week of stellar shows. Street style this week was a summary of the brilliance and innovation of Black folx. Black women showed up and showed out, delivering high-impact styles alongside more minimalistic interpretations. From Loewe inflated sunglasses to Christopher John Rogers trousers and classic NYC wardrobe of all black.

NY Fashion Week SS23

Day six was jam-packed with trends. Oversized blazers continued to make an impact, denim galore (jeans, dresses, cargo pants, etc.), and monochrome looks with pops of color through bags, sunnies, or coats. We’re sure we’ll continue to see these trends throughout the season.

Ahead, check out our roundup of street-style looks from outside the final day of NYFW Spring / Summer 23 shows. Then if you missed any of our street-style galleries, captured by Darrel Hunter for ESSENCE, check them all of out below:

