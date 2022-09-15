Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer '23—Day 5

Historically street style galleries have been traditionally white facing. That’s why it was important for us to highlight the very best in street style but make it Black AF. ESSENCE was excited to team up with street style photography legend Darrel Hunter this season to capture all the fantastic looks outside of the NYFW shows this spring/summer season. As day five marks the end of the road, here we are again to deliver the best in street style.

At the shows; Peter Do debuted menswear, Sukeina presented a collection of cardinal red looks, and June Ambrose deleivered a truly immersive experience at Puma. Outside the shows, we got a sighting of Black Panther actress Danai Gurira, the first season spottings of leather jackets pops of color through accessories, oversized cargo pants, and the white blouse going strong as a wardrobe staple.

NY fashion Week

Ahead, check out our roundup of street-style looks from outside the NYFW Spring / Summer 23 shows. Then if you missed any of our street-style galleries, lensed by Darrel Hunter for ESSENCE, check them out below:

