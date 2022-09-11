Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 1

It’s day one of shows!

New York Fashion week is here, and off with a bang. While Inside the shows, we saw amazing collections from No Sesso, Fe Noel (that finale dress constructed out of money—wow), and Fendi, outside there was just as much happening. Everyone knows that street style during fashion week is top tier, and street style at NYFW is a vibe all itself. Along with the runway images, it’s in these images that we get a glimpse into the aesthetic shift to come next season. We see new trends, interesting takes on classic silhouettes, and all the new ways to accessorize (like vegan cookies from Beatnic with your Issey Miyake top).

Street Style at New York Fashion Week SS23 Shows Day 1.

This season ESSENCE teamed up with renowned street style photographer Darrel Hunter (Mode Hunter) to capture the energy of street style—but make it Black AF. For day one, there are lots of monochrome looks and sets, a huge focus on prints, oversized blazers, rouged and pleated fabrics, and riding a moped in a gown, dripping in jewels.

Ahead, explore the best in street style from day one, as captured by Darrel Hunter.