Home · Fashion

Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23'—Day 2

Explore some of the best street style looks from Day 2 of NYFW SS 23' as captured by Darrel Hunter.
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
By Essence Fashion ·

We’re back for another round-up of the electric street style of NYFW SS 23. Day two was full of exciting looks and shows. At AnOnlyChild, Maxwell Osborne delivered a powerful collection reimaging staples, like the bomber jacket and tracksuits, through a luxe lens, Victor Glemaud had a colorful rollbounce fête, and Sergio Hudson closed out the day with an homage to the 90s supermodel. As for street style at day two’s shows, trendspotting was at an all-time high.

Lots of mixed prints, continued focus on monochrome, elevated basics, lots of punchy colors like tangerine and lime, and the Loewe inflated sunglasses were plenty.

Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter

Check out all the stylish looks from Day two below:

01
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter
02
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter
03
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter
04
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
05
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter
06
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
07
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter
08
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
09
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter
10
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter
11
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter
12
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter
13
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Darrel Hunter
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
14
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter
15
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter
16
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter
17
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter
18
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
19
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter
20
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter
21
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter
22
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter
23
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
Darrel Hunter
24
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
25
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
26
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
27
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 2
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2
TOPICS: 