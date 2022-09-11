Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23’—Day 2

We’re back for another round-up of the electric street style of NYFW SS 23. Day two was full of exciting looks and shows. At AnOnlyChild, Maxwell Osborne delivered a powerful collection reimaging staples, like the bomber jacket and tracksuits, through a luxe lens, Victor Glemaud had a colorful rollbounce fête, and Sergio Hudson closed out the day with an homage to the 90s supermodel. As for street style at day two’s shows, trendspotting was at an all-time high.

Lots of mixed prints, continued focus on monochrome, elevated basics, lots of punchy colors like tangerine and lime, and the Loewe inflated sunglasses were plenty.

Darrel Hunter

Check out all the stylish looks from Day two below: