AnOnlyChild Reimagines Wardrobe Staples

Courtesy of Brand

For AnOnlyChild’s second NYFW showing, Maxwell Osborne returns to the city to host a presentation for the brand’s newest collection, “It’s Getting Late”. Last season, Osborne invited guests to his family’s house in Mount Vernon, New York. However, Osborne refers to the brand’s debut as a preface for family and friends and to this season as the real first collection.

This season, Osborne invited industry professionals and friends to a downtown location near the pier. Some notable guests in attendance included Fabolous, Brent Faiyaz, Derrick Rose, JID, and Kendrick Sampson. Upon entering the venue, guests were transported by a familiar set. “Instead of people coming to my family’s house, we brought the house here,” Osborne tells ESSENCE backstage.

Although this presentation marked the beginning of AnOnlyChild, Osborne has been a familiar face at NYFW through his past work with Public School. This season, the brand DNA of his latest venture became more clear. “The approach is the same approach we do every season. It’s making something out of nothing,” Osborne stated. “The story is the same, but what dictates what happens is the fabric we get. When you find deadstock fabrics, it kind of dictates where we go with the silhouettes and the color palette.”

The show was indeed full of beautiful textiles — silks, velour, leather, and beautiful deadstock fabrics flooded the runway. Osborne reimagined wardrobe staples like bomber jackets, tailored suits, and more with refreshed silhouettes and luxurious touches.

When describing the house codes of AnOnlyChild, Osborne shared, “It’s more about textile. There’s this sense of wanting to dress up. Our silks will become like our t-shirts to represent yourself a certain way when you want to feel comfortable, and denim will be something different for us because we can play with that with our textiles.”