Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer 23'—Day 3

Check out all the looks outside Luar, Tommy Hilfiger, Who Decides War, etc., from Day 3.
Rain doesn’t stop the show!

We’re back again with another roundup of the best street style from the Spring / Summer 23 shows. Day 3 of NYFW was quite a rainy one but full of looks and memorable shows nonetheless. Who Decides War was a love letter to the designers’ Caribbean roots, Tommy Hilfiger offered up a voluminous take on his standard prep classics, and Luar delivered a theatrical show and introduced new bag colorways & styles. The weather called for jackets and umbrellas, which didn’t deter from some really cool ensembles.

Just like on days one and two, we spotted several trends. Black was as present as ever, oversized silhouettes, new takes on the baby doll dress, and the tasteful mastering of clashing prints.

Get into all the looks from Day 3 ahead.

