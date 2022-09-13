Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4

NYFW Spring / Summer ’23 is almost over, but we’re back with all the best street style looks. Day 4 was jam-packed with standout shows. From Coach, which saw Lil Nas X open and close the show, Area, Dur Doux, and LaQuan Smith, who closed the night out on a ship. As usual, the fashion show outside, better known as street style, was just as stellar as the shows inside. This season there’s just so much personal style.

So what trends did we spot from day four? Denim denim denim, power suiting (like seen at Sergio Hudson and Tibi), pops of leather here and there, white tees & tanks, and structured handbags were among many trends captured by Darrel hunter.

Check out all the street style looks from day four of NYFW below.