Home · Fashion

Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer '23—Day 4

Bree Runway, Cleotrapa, and lots of power suiting; see all the looks from day 4.
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4
By Essence Fashion ·

NYFW Spring / Summer ’23 is almost over, but we’re back with all the best street style looks. Day 4 was jam-packed with standout shows. From Coach, which saw Lil Nas X open and close the show, Area, Dur Doux, and LaQuan Smith, who closed the night out on a ship. As usual, the fashion show outside, better known as street style, was just as stellar as the shows inside. This season there’s just so much personal style.

Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4

So what trends did we spot from day four? Denim denim denim, power suiting (like seen at Sergio Hudson and Tibi), pops of leather here and there, white tees & tanks, and structured handbags were among many trends captured by Darrel hunter.

Check out all the street style looks from day four of NYFW below.

01
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 4
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4
Darrel Hunter
02
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 4
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4
Darrel Hunter
03
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 4
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4
Darrel Hunter
04
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 4
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4
Darrel Hunter
05
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 4
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4
Darrel Hunter
06
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 4
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4
Darrel Hunter
07
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 4
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4
Darrel Hunter
08
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 4
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4
Darrel Hunter
09
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 4
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4
Darrel Hunter
10
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 4
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4
Darrel Hunter
11
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 4
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4
Darrell Hunter
12
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 4
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4
Darrel Hunter
13
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 4
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4
Darrel Hunter
14
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 4
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4
Darrel Hunter
15
Street Style New York Fashion Week SS23 Day 4
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’23—Day 4
Darrel Hunter
TOPICS: 