Essence Fashion Digest: L’Enchanteur X Spanx Denim Launch, Fifteen Percent Pledge Announces Block Party, And More

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, L’Enchanteur and Spanx collaborate on the launch of SPANXsculpt ReDefine Denim. Next up, the reimagined Louis Vuitton shopping bag, entitled the Shopping Tote, is now available online and in-store.

In additional exciting news, the Fifteen Percent Pledge and Victoria’s Secret are set to host a two-day pop-up event this weekend showcasing various Black-owned brands. Lastly, the British Fashion Council has secured 1 million pounds in funding from the UK government’s Department for Culture, Media, and Sport to support their initiative BFC NEWGEN.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the fashion happenings of the week.

Spanx and L’Enchanteur Celebrate The Launch Of SPANXsculpt ReDefine Denim

L’Enchanteur, founded by twin sisters Dynasty and Soull Ogun, has partnered with legendary shapewear brand Spanx on a capsule collection of denim, SPANXsculpt ReDefine Denim. This marks Spanx’s first-ever denim line, utilizing innovative technology to redefine fit and comfort. The collaboration launched with an intimate dinner at Brass in New York City and is a milestone for L’Enchanteur following their CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award win.

Guests at the affair included Joey Bada$$, Soraya, Dasha Polanco, and more.

The SPANXsculpt ReDefine Denim collection by Spanx and L’Enchanteur is now available for $158 at Spanx.com.

The Louis Vuitton Shopper Tote Is Too Good

Pharrell Williams unveiled a new bag silhouette in Louis Vuitton Menswear’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, the Shopping Tote. Since joining the French fashion house, Williams has delivered standout bag designs, and this latest addition brings a fresh touch of innovation to the brand’s legacy. Available in the classic Damier print, the Shopping Tote is also available in green, black, and multicolored variations, this carry-all is both practical and stylish—it’s perfect for running errands while maintaining an elevated, chic look.

Reimagining the Louis Vuitton shopping bag as a versatile carryall, the design transforms an everyday item into a luxury piece using premium cowhide leather. It features two top handles and a shoulder strap and offers multiple carrying options for added convenience.

The Louis Vuitton Shopper Tote is now available at us.louisvuitton.com for $4,600.

Victoria’s Secret And Fifteen Percent Pledge To Host 2-Day Pop-Up

The Fifteen Percent Pledge and Victoria’s Secret are set to host a two-day pop-up event showcasing a variety of Black-owned brands including Jessica Rich, Christopher John Rogers, Brother Vellies, and more. To attend, guests must purchase a ticket, with all proceeds benefiting Altadena businesses impacted by the recent wildfire. The event will take place on the backlots of Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California.

“I’m incredibly honored to be a part of the 15 Percent Pledge event this weekend, with Victoria’s Secret hosting a pop-up for my brand, Jessica Rich,” Jessica Rich shared with ESSENCE. “This initiative is such a powerful movement that not only provides opportunities for Black-owned businesses but also drives real change in the industry by ensuring we have the space and visibility we deserve,” she added.

The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala will also take place this weekend.

Fifteen Percent Pledge Block Party

Paramount Studios

5555 Melrose Avenue

Los Angeles, CA

British Fashion Council Secures 1 Million Pounds In Support From Government To Support The Next Generation Of Designers

The British Fashion Council has secured 1 million pounds in funding from the UK government’s Department for Culture, Media, and Sport to support their initiative BFC NEWGEN in partnership with Pull & Bear. This funding will provide designers with a free venue to showcase their work during London Fashion Week, along with grants for emerging talent, personalized mentorship, business and legal support, and a range of development and networking opportunities to help them establish, grow, and sustain their brands.

The funding is part of a 60 million pound support package aimed at driving growth and providing a significant boost to the economy, marking the initial phase of the Government’s Sector Plan for the creative industries.