Everything To Know About Pharrell And Louis Vuitton’s FW25 Show

Louis Vuitton

On Tuesday, we received another glimpse into Pharrell William’s fantastical universe at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2025 show. A surprise announcement that Pharrell and Nigo collaborated on the collection was an exciting injection of fashion news to start everyone’s morning. What ensued was a vast myriad of intentional clothing and accessories. Streetwear inclinations were at the core of the collection. Slim-fitting trousers, sleek leather pieces, and newly designed accessories went down the runway. Some of the most compelling pieces included outerwear: leather varsity jackets, an intentionally designed bomber jacket, and a modern parka.

The fusion of Dandyism and streetwear was the most interesting takeway from the line–these design codes were displayed heavily. Though this has been a recurring theme the FW25 show made this notion even more profound. For instance, suiting, workwear and sportswear were the strongest components that the collection was comprised of. The cuts and silhouettes keenly leaned into a modern lane too. To bring all of these elements to life many items were tailored with the idea that they’d be worn casually, cropped cuts and re-imaginations in leather made the previously mentioned ideal clear.

Below take a quick look at what stood out to most at Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

What was ESSENCE’s favorite part of the show?

Louis Vuitton

As soon as I saw look 32 I immediately thought of a denim FUBU graffiti-inspired jacket I previously bought in college and wore for countless years. Since streetwear played such a large role in the collection, it’s clear that FUBU might’ve been a source of inspiration for some street-centric looks by Nigo and Pharrell. This entire look which featured a pair of matching denim pants was one of my favorites from the show.

What were the staple looks?

Louis Vuitton

One staple look consisted of a workwear jacket similar to the trending barn jacket in a millennial pink hue. A pair of well-cut denim jeans were paired with the jacket, and a pair of oversized leopard print shoes, the LV Yeti were also worn. Next up, a chic look that consisted of a blazer that was a bit cropped was worn with a pair of bootcut jeans in a contrasting hue. Another look that was stellar included a leather suit in black.

What were the accessories like?

Louis Vuitton

Standout bags included the Speedy which appeared in yuzu yellow, sencha green, and sakura pink. Additionally, the Speedy appeared in an indigo blue edition dyed according to Japanese tradition, and a golden edition with a white monogram was created to evoke kinsugi pottery.

Who was in attendance?

Louis Vuitton

Attendees includes the rappers No Malice and Pusha T in addition to Idris Elba, Sabrina Elba, Travis Scott, Shaboozey, Future, Victor Wembanyama, A$AP Nast, and more.

What was the music like?

The soundtrack for the presentation consisted of an opening featuring Nobuo Uematsu’s “One-Winged Angel (Final Fantasy VII)” performed by L’Orchestre du Pont Neuf, and it featured three original tracks produced by Pharrell including SEVENTEEN’s “Bad Influence”, The Weeknd and Playboi Carti’s chart-topping hit “Timeless”, and the debut of “LV Bag” by Don Toliver and j-hope.