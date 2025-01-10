Essence Fashion Digest: Louis Vuitton Debuts Takashi Murakami Pop-Up, FKA twigs X On Launch Campaign, And More

Louis Vuitton

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. Kicking us off, Louis Vuitton celebrated its collaboration with Takashi Murakami with a newly launched SoHo pop-up. Next, London-based designer Chet Lo collaborated with furniture designer Rankin Editions on bespoke furniture.

FKA twigs and On have launched The Body Is Art, Part II campaign and the brand’s Spring 2025 collection. Additionally, Daily Paper will close and sell its New York City flagship store.

Y/Project also announced it is ceasing operations after failing to find a buyer. Lastly, Proenza Schouler is relocating its SoHo location.

Louis Vuitton Launches Takashi Murakami Pop-Up In SoHo

Louis Vuitton debuts the re-edition of their timeless ongoing collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami with an interactive exhibition in the heart of SoHo. With inspiration from Tokyo’s famous modular hotels, the pop-up is divided into district areas with minimalist interiors and bold pops of color. Throughout the space, items from Chapter One of the collection are strategically placed.

This pop-up is a global celebration of the enduring partnership between the two entities. The exhibition includes a retail space where visitors can shop and reconnect with the collaboration. Additionally, there is a showcase highlighting the history of their partnership, a care station dedicated to restoring archival pieces, a cinema screening of The Superflat Monogram film from 2003, and a café offering beverages inspired by the collaboration.

You can visit the Louis Vuitton X Murakami SoHo pop-up at 104 Prince Street through the end of January.

FKA twigs And On Launch The Body Is Art, Part II

Swiss sportswear brand On is continuing its creative partnership with FKA twigs with the launch of their Spring 2025 Training collection entitled The Body Is Art, Part II. The collection expands on The Body Is Art which was initially introduced in Fall/Winter 24. The new creative installment “redefines training as a living, breathing art form where the body becomes a canvas for creative movement,” according to a press release.

Within The Body Is Art, Part II, the vision of the initial launch evolves and is shown through a film and still campaign directed by FKA Twigs. The imagery was captured by lauded photographer Jordan Hemingway. Set in an industrial warehouse in London, the campaign brings attention to sculptural movement via exploratory and fluid choreography. Movement is seen as an art form while being recognized as self-expression.

While FKA twigs leads the campaign, movers who she has pinpointed as the embodiment of her vision of The Body Is Art are also highlighted. That includes Paralympic wheelchair athlete Léa Bayekula, IFBB Pro Bodybuilder Michelle Mensah, and dancer and movement director Nana Yaa.

“I’m drawn to bodies that do something — bodies shaped by purpose, by movement, by life. In The Body Is Art, Part II, strength becomes art. It’s about pushing personal boundaries, redefining beauty through function, and celebrating what the body can do. Movement isn’t just performance; it’s expression, power, and transformation,” FKA twigs shared in a statement.

On’s Spring/Summer 25 Training collection is available at on.com.

Chet Lo And Rankin Edition Launch Furniture Collection

Designer Chet Lo, celebrated for their signature spiked fabric designs, is extending their creative vision by collaborating with furniture brand Rankin Editions. Together, they have unveiled a collection of innovative furniture pieces, including a chair, a couch, and pillows. This partnership redefines design boundaries by seamlessly blending their distinctive styles.

“We wanted to create pieces that don’t just sit in a room but transform it,” shared Chet Lo in a statement. “The spikes evoke strength and individuality, while Rankin Edition’s silhouettes bring functionality and modernism. Together, the pieces challenge the way we perceive furniture.”

The Chet Lo X Rankin Editions collection is currently available. Head to chetlo.com and rankineditions.com to purchase pieces from the collection. Pricing starts at $327 USD.

Daily Paper Announces Sale Of NYC Flagship

Amsterdam-based brand Daily Paper is planning to sell its New York store, the brand’s first overseas retail location, according to Fashion United. This business move will ensure the financial profitability of the brand. This decision comes as many brands face challenges in maintaining physical retail spaces. Daily Paper will shift its focus to e-commerce sales as part of a restructuring effort to reduce overall expenses.

Y/Project Announces It Will Close

Cult favorite label Y/Project has announced it will cease operations after being unable to secure a buyer, according to WWD. The Paris-based brand was placed into receivership by a commercial court following the passing of co-founder Gilles Elalouf, who established the brand alongside Yohan Serfaty, and the departure of creative director Glenn Martens. Only one potential buyer, AA Investments, a Hong Kong-based asset management firm, offered €45,000.

Proenza Schouler Plans To Move SoHo Flagship

Since 2013, Proenza Schouler’s Soho location has been on 121 Greene Street. Still, it is now deciding to move just around the corner at 153 Mercer Street, situated next to Tory Burch and across the street from Lanvin and Balenciaga. The original location will remain open through the end of January.

“We are excited to welcome our customers into a space that captures the essence of Proenza Schouler. This new store represents a real-life expression of our brand — an environment thoughtfully designed to bring our collections to life and showcase the seamless marriage of art, architecture and fashion,” Shira Suveyke Snyder, CEO of Proenza Schouler tells WWD.