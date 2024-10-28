Exclusive: Aurora James, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emma Grede, And Brandon Blackwood Will Host The 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Courtesy of Aurora James

The Fifteen Percent Pledge is gearing up to launch its fourth gala. The non-profit organization founded by Aurora James exclusively announces that the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala Weekend will take place next year from February 1-2 at Paramount Studios.

The organization proudly shares that the host committee will consist of James, Yvonne Orji who will also be the event’s emcee, Emma Grede, Kenya Barris, Brandon Blackwood, Eva Chen, Paloma Elsesser, Diane von Furstenberg, Stephanie Horton, Artemis Patrick, Sephora North America CEO, Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount Pictures. Notably, the forthcoming gala will also keep the Black Designer and Black Tie dress code.

The gala will serve as an extension of the diligent work that is done on behalf of James and her team. In an email, she shares that when she started the Pledge she made a swift call to action on the population of Black people at the time, approximately 15 percent. “While we stand by our goal to achieve at least 15 percent representation for Black businesses across retail shelves and supply chains, we’ve learned that our mission is so much bigger than a number,” James shared in a statement.

Emma Grede and Aurora James attend the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

The gala weekend will kick off Black History Month and showcase beauty and fashion brands while celebrating founders who diligently work toward their goals. “Seeing them take a moment away from the grind to reflect and celebrate their accomplishments is amazing,” James added.

The shopping activation will return next year–that means that all weekend long the Backlot at Paramount Studios will feature Black-owned brands across categories, music, and food. This will offer a way for the digital community to connect with the Fifteen Percent Pledge in addition to opening up the gala experience to the Los Angeles community.

“It’s such a privilege to spend time working to grow the Fifteen Percent Pledge. One of the most compelling parts of my job, and my life, is meeting with founders–hearing their stories and their dreams, and helping identify solutions to their everyday challenges,” said James.

She explained that even in 2024, so few resources are equally distributed to Black businesses, including investment. “Each year, less than half of one percent of venture capital goes to Black founders. Private equity is definitely not the path for every statistic, but that statistic is alarming and represents a much bigger problem in our economy that has not improved in the last five years.”

Aurora James speaks onstage at the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge)

“With people shopping across Google more than a billion times a day, we’re committed to creating a more equitable retail landscape. That’s why we’re proud to partner with The Fifteen Percent Pledge to connect Black founders with the funding and mentorship they need to thrive,” Stephanie Horton, Google Shopping Senior Director, Global Consumer Marketing and Commerce shared in a statement via email.

When asked what is most rewarding about facilitating the intentional gala James’ response was fitting. She expressed that it’s incredibly rewarding to see all of their partners in one place, including the founders they support with mentorship, grants, consulting, and networking. To the companies that have committed to expanding Black representation throughout their supply chains, portfolios, teams, and more.

“Working to close the racial wealth gap is an all-hands-on-deck effort. One leader or company or donation will not fix a reality that is so systematically rooted in every aspect of our economy,” James shared.

The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala will feature some of the largest grants on behalf of the non-profit. James noted that she knows firsthand how opportunities like that can change the trajectory of a small business. Grants will include the $200,000 Achievement Award, presented by Google Shopping, to an eligible founder, and $35,000 and $15,000 to the runner ups which are voted on in the room at the gala. The 2025 event will also mark the return of the $100,000 Sephora Beauty Grant to “a rising star in the beauty industry.” Last year’s winners include Hanahana Beauty and BROWN Girl Jane.

“Our work at the Fifteen Percent Pledge is as important as ever, because the reality is [that] the racial wealth gap in this country is not getting any smaller. We need people and corporations alike to take a close look at the opportunities they are missing when they overlook Black businesses and founders. Because fundamentally, diversity and representation in business is not just nice to have, it’s central to driving profit,” Emma Grede, Fifteen Percent Pledge chairwoman and Good American’s co-founder shared via email.