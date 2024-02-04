HomeFashion

The Best Red Capet Looks At The 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Attendees including June Ambrose, Robin Thede, Tracee Ellis Ross and others attended the benefit event in head-turning pieces and gowns.
By Robyn Mowatt ·

Aurora James’ Fifteen Percent Pledge is hosting its fundraising gala in Los Angeles, California for the first time. Previously hosted in New York twice, the event marks a new type of moment for the nonprofit. Today also marks the launch of a two-day-long shopping event at Paramount Studios, the location of the gala.

The gala was graced by stunning ensembles from the likes of June Ambrose who arrived in a gown by Bibhu Mohapatra and the evening’s host Robin Thede who arrived in a head-turning gown by Hanifa. Founder Aurora James donned a tan top and skirt look that was accentuated by a striking green floral applique. Chairwoman Emma Grede wore a sleek satin blazer dress in black. Tracee Ellis Ross arrived in a succinct brown fur coat look that was a favorite of ours.

Model Salem Mitchell was spotted in one of the colors of the season, a deep maroon in the form of a lengthy dress. Elsewhere content creator TyLynn Nguyen wore a stomach-baring gown in cream. Sabrina Elba and Laura Harrier both got the all-black memo, the two stunned in two similar gowns. Gia Peppers, a host and journalist arrived in a blue Hanifa coat and boots.

Each of these special attendees came to support the Fifteen Percent Pledge and its urgent work that aims to address the diversity needs of the fashion and beauty industries. Pattern Beauty founder and actress Tracee Ellis Ross is set to receive The Trailblazer Award. Nearly $500,000 in grants will be given to Black-owned small businesses too speaking to the core of the nonprofit.

Below take a look at the stunning looks worn at the Fifteen Percent Gala. 

