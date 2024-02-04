The Best Red Capet Looks At The 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Aurora James’ Fifteen Percent Pledge is hosting its fundraising gala in Los Angeles, California for the first time. Previously hosted in New York twice, the event marks a new type of moment for the nonprofit. Today also marks the launch of a two-day-long shopping event at Paramount Studios, the location of the gala.
The gala was graced by stunning ensembles from the likes of June Ambrose who arrived in a gown by Bibhu Mohapatra and the evening’s host Robin Thede who arrived in a head-turning gown by Hanifa. Founder Aurora James donned a tan top and skirt look that was accentuated by a striking green floral applique. Chairwoman Emma Grede wore a sleek satin blazer dress in black. Tracee Ellis Ross arrived in a succinct brown fur coat look that was a favorite of ours.
Model Salem Mitchell was spotted in one of the colors of the season, a deep maroon in the form of a lengthy dress. Elsewhere content creator TyLynn Nguyen wore a stomach-baring gown in cream. Sabrina Elba and Laura Harrier both got the all-black memo, the two stunned in two similar gowns. Gia Peppers, a host and journalist arrived in a blue Hanifa coat and boots.
Each of these special attendees came to support the Fifteen Percent Pledge and its urgent work that aims to address the diversity needs of the fashion and beauty industries. Pattern Beauty founder and actress Tracee Ellis Ross is set to receive The Trailblazer Award. Nearly $500,000 in grants will be given to Black-owned small businesses too speaking to the core of the nonprofit.
Below take a look at the stunning looks worn at the Fifteen Percent Gala.
01
01
Aurora James
Aurora James at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
02
02
Emma Grede
Emma Grede at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
03
03
June Ambrose
June Ambrose at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
04
04
Robin Thede
Robin Thede at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
05
05
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
06
06
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
07
07
Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
08
08
Sabrina Elba
Guest at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
09
09
Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
10
10
Angela Rye
Angela Rye at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
11
11
Gia Peppers
Gia Peppers at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
12
12
TyLynn Nguyen
TyLynn Nguyen at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
13
13
Nicole Ari Parker
Nicole Ari Parker at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
14
14
Boris Kodjoe
Boris Kodjoe at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
15
15
Erika Alexander
Erika Alexander at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
16
16
Cookie Johnson
Cookie Johnson at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
17
17
Nancy Twine
Nancy Twine at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
18
18
Salem Mitchell
Salem Mitchell at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
19
19
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
20
20
Geffri Maya
Geffri Maya at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
21
21
Christina Funke Tegbe
Christina Funke Tegbe at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
22
22
Ghetto Gastro
Ghetto Gastro at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
23
23
Kia Marie Davidson
Kia Marie Davidson at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images)
24
24
Mariama Diallo
Mariama Diallo at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images)
25
25
Danessa Myricks and Malaika Jones
Danessa Myricks and Malaika Jones at the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images)