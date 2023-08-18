Essence Fashion Digest: Christopher John Rogers X Farrow & Ball, New Collections, And More 

Stüssy

This week in fashion was filled with new collections to kick off the fall season, yet another unexpected collaboration, and our favorite faces on the covers of other magazines. Christopher John Rogers‘ eponymous brand is expanding to the homewares industry with a newly announced collaboration with paint company Farrow & Ball. The collection is filled with rich signature colors that you’d see in Rogers’ clothing designs.

A trifecta of actresses from different generations Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kerry Washington, and Dominique Fishback pose effortlessly for W Magazine’s TV portfolio styled by Rebecca Ramsey. The actresses are eye-catching in Micheal Kors, Schiaparelli, and Maison Margiela.

The new collections coming for this fall are from streetwear brand Stüssy, luxury house Ferragamo, and Los Angeles-based brand Simon Miller. Each collection is filled with their respective aesthetics and interpretation of what dressing for fall looks like. Simon Miller opts for bright colors and minimal silhouettes while Ferragamo is filled with dark and neutral tones with structured designs. If you’re looking to shop for any fall pieces (it’s never too early) or to paint your space a new color, we’ve got you covered below.

Doja Cat For Harper’s Bazaar Icons

Doja Cat is known to be a bit of an elusive character to pin down to just one label. She’s silly yet dark on the internet and that’s why she’s garnered the fanbase she has. The “Attention” rapper is also a bit of a rising fashion icon as her recent fashion week looks were playful and entirely chic. This new cover and spread styled by Edward Bowleg III for Harper’s Bazaar show she’s still into high fashion. Doja Cat dons a sheer black Dolce and Gabbana gown with a structured bodice reminiscent of Madonna’s cone bra in 1990. As if she is going to fly away from the expectations of others black feathered wings gather behind her. Cartier diamond jewels top off her spectacular look.

Christopher John Rogers X Farrow And Ball

New York-based designer Christopher John Rogers continues to shake it up with a new paint collection in collaboration with Farrow & Ball. The collection is made to elevate your space by filling it with the richest colors to let the light in with beauty. The collection features twelve new shades including “Hog Plum yellow,” “Romesco crimson,” and “Shallot pink,” according to Architectural Digest. The colors are meant to “give people the tools to express themselves—however they wish,” said Rogers.

The collection is set to launch on September 7th.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kerry Washington, And Dominique Fishback For W Magazine

Three prominent actresses from different generations are brought together for a portfolio round up for W. Ralph, Washington and Fishback looked as if they were a divine trinity ready to take us to paradise. Abbott Elementary star actress and former showgirl Sheryl Lee Ralph was all smiles in a black and red floral Michael Kors dress. Kerry Washington looked strong yet ethereal in a blue Trompe l’oeil Schiaparelli gown, while Emmy-nominated actress Dominique Fishback wore a cream dress by Maison Margiela. While there is a WGA strike happening it’s refreshing to see Black actresses still being seen and appreciated.

Stüssy Fall 2023 Collection

Stüssy’s Fall 2023 collection is filled with warm tones for the cooler season. Their puffer jackets are coming in lime green and deep purple while their knits like their striped pink and purple cardigan are keeping us on our toes for the fall season.

The collection is available now on stussy.com. Prices range from $15 to $225.

Ferragamo Fall 2023 Campaign

The latest Ferragamo campaign reminds us why Maximilian Davis was tapped to be the creative director of the brand. He’s taken the fashion house to new horizons and this campaign shows that. Models dressed to the nines in structured blazers, detailed leather dresses, and leather tailored coat. Art meets fashion at the perfect intersection with this campaign photographed by young artist Tyler Mitchel who has been making waves in both art and fashion. The campaign is titled “Ferragamo New Renaissance” with model Anok Yai pictured with a backdrop of artist Francesco Granacci’s work in 1515. This new Renaissance that Davis is bringing us into is perfect for the fall season.

Simon Miller Fall 2023 Collection

Simon Miller’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection titled “Bubble World” is officially here. The new range is filled with playful pieces inspired by modern furniture designers Wendell Castle, Pierre Paulin, Eero Sarrinen, and Vernor Panton. “Bubble World’s” color palette evokes a mod color palette of funky abstract prints and cool metallics. The collection is stacked with pieces like oversized suiting in eye-catching prints, wide-leg flared jeans, and studded black pants. We’ve got our eyes on the heart shaped crossbody bag in red and the chrome-heeled mules.

The collection is available to shop now on simonmillerusa.com.