9 Rare Times Kerry Washington And Husband Nnamdi Asomugha Were Photographed Together

Kerry Washington may have very public fictional TV relationships but in real life, she keeps her love life private. The talented actress is married to actor, producer, and former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha. In an industry as invasive as Hollywood, it can be difficult to keep your relationship under wraps, but this couple has succeeded at it.

Washington, 46, met Asomugha, 42, while she was doing a production of Race in 2009.

“The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life.That’s where I met my husband,” she told Marie Claire in a 2021 interview. By 2013, the two secretly got married in Hailey, Idaho.

The former Scandal actress and former Oakland Raiders player continued to keep things secret beyond the wedding day, and intentionally so. During a 2016 interview, Washington explained why she decided to not discuss her private life.

“Social media has actually been great for [other celebrities] relationships with the weeklies or the gossip sites because people say things and they say, ‘That’s not true!’ So I’m thinking in some ways, it’s been great because people are able to maintain their voice,” Washington said, during a panel at SXSW. “It’s a little different for me because I don’t talk about my personal life.”

She continued, “That means not only did I not tell you when I was getting married, it also means if somebody has rumors about what’s going on in my marriage, I don’t refute them, because I don’t talk about my personal life.”

Fast forward to a 2023 interview with Marie Claire, Washington briefly touched on her bond with Asomugha within the context of important relationships in her life and how they ground her.

“I’m in my immediate truth with [him],” she said. “Those mirrors are important because they help me get back to myself.”

The couple share a daughter, Isabelle who they gave birth to in 2014, and son Caleb, born shortly after in 2016. When they’re not on parenting duty, sometimes they check out events together and every now and then, pose for a picture. They did that most recently for Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show this week and looked absolutely stunning together.

Here are a few rare pictures of them over the years out in public doing couple tings!

Serving Face at the 2023 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: (L-R) Nnamdi Asomugha and Kerry Washington attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Caught Off Guard at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Nnamdi Asomugha and Kerry Washington attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Posing With Her Parents, Earl and Valerie Washington, at the Bronx Children’s Museum’s Third Annual Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 07: Earl Washington, Kerry Washington, Valerie Washington, and Nnamdi Asomugha attend the Bronx Children’s Museum Third Annual Gala and Benefit Honoring Rita Moreno at Gotham Hall on May 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Bronx Children’s Museum)

At a Screening of If Beale Street Could Talk in 2018

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 26: (L-R) Writer/Director Barry Jenkins, Kiki Layne, Stephan James, Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha pose at a screening for Annapurna Pictures film “If Beale Street Could Talk” hosted by Kerry Washington at Landmark 57 Theatre on November 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

At the 33rd Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2018

SANTA MONICA, CA – MARCH 03: Actors Nnamdi Asomugha (L) and Kerry Washington with Landmark Vineyards during the 33rd Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Landmark Vineyards )

Slaying the Red Carpet at the 2018 Tony Awards

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: Nnamdi Asomugha and Kerry Washington attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions )

All Smiles at the 2017 Bronx Children’s Museum Gala

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 02: Former football player Nnamdi Asomugha and Honoree Kerry Washington attend the Bronx Children’s Museum Gala at Tribeca Rooftop on May 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bronx Children’s Museum)

Rocking the Red Carpet at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Actor Kerry Washington (R) and Nnamdi Asomugha attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_010 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TNT)

Backstage After a Broadway Performance of Hamilton in 2015