Essence Fashion Digest: Baby Phat Reissues Its Iconic Puffer, Jeremy Pope Stars In A New Fendi Campaign, And More 

This week in fashion was filled with a few moments that we had to highlight. Kimora Lee Simmons’s Baby Phat has re-released its iconic puffer jacket with the beloved cat motif on the back. For the brand’s 25th anniversary, the puffer’s comeback comes just in time for winter. The brand is breathing new life into a timeless outerwear piece.

Notably, Wales Bonner has released its Spring/Summer 2024 campaign entitled “Marathon” featuring two Ethiopian runners Tamirat Tola and Yomid Kejelcha. The young runners are dressed in denim suits and leather jackets adorned with Ethiopian Tibeb embellishments, exuding a dapper and cool energy. The campaign was shot in Paris by photographer Malick Bodian.

An exciting moment: actor Jeremy Pope was tapped for Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2024 campaign. Pope’s character in the campaign is an “archetype of the corporate artisan.” The campaign was shot in Florence, Italy directed by Nico Vascellari, and was inspired by the Fendi Factory, a hub made by the brand for leather goods and artisans of the future.

Next, the CFDA has officially posted the NYFW Fall/Winter 2024 calendar. The dates set for this season are from February 9 to 13. With 70 designers on the calendar, we’re excited for all the Black designers showing this season. Designers including Victor Glemaund, Sergio Hudson, and LaQuan Smith will be showing us all the new trends and pieces we should keep our eyes peeled for.

Coach has also revealed a new docuseries called “The Road to Circularity” hosted by Aditi Mayer. In it, the global brand highlights the ongoing issue of waste in the fashion industry. The first episode, out now features Mayer in India. One of the companies there, KH Exports, is in collaboration with Coach on the Coachtopia line, a sustainable approach to designing new pieces for the brand.

Lastly, Miu Miu has unveiled a new upcycled denim collection. The brand has been known for its tiny skirt and school-girl, office-core aesthetic for the past few seasons.

Baby Phat Reissues Its Iconic Puffer Jacket

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Baby Phat has released its BP puffer jacket. Coming in four new fresh colorways of olive, onyx, sand, and glossy red, the puffer is reimagined into a modern take on nostalgia. In the campaign for the release, Simmons and her daughter Ming Lee Simmons model the cheeky call-back to the past.

The Baby Phat BP puffer is available now at babyphat.com, retailing at $120. Sizes range from XS to 3X.

Jeremy Pope Stars In New Fendi Campaign

Actor Jeremy Pope takes on the role of a Fendi Factory worker in the brand’s latest Spring/Summer 2024 campaign. Pope’s outfit is inspired by an “archetype of the corporate artisan” as he wears a high-fashion version of a uniform. He’s seen in a green monogram short-sleeved button-down and khaki long shorts. To accessorize he’s styled in a knit cap, an over-the-shoulder tan bag, and color blocked monochromatic sneakers to finish off the outfit. The brand ambassador embodied his character so well.

Wales Bonner Releases Spring/Summer 2024 Campaign

The latest Wales Bonner Spring/Summer 2024 campaign lives up to its name: “Marathon.” The campaign features two renowned Ethiopian runaways Tamirat Tola and Yomid Kejelcha who are seen wearing denim suits with flared bottoms and a leather jacket with cowboy-inspired design. Shot by Malicj Bodian in Paris, the runners embodied longevity, not just a sprint. With the collection being inspired by this it’s no wonder the two young athletes were chosen for the campaign. In other looks the runners are spotted in cream tailored suits with beautiful pendant brooches and gold cuff buttons. The rest of the collection is filled with tank tops, knit skirts, beaded jewelry, tailored trousers, and of course, track-style jackets.

The “Marathon” collection is available now on walesbonner.com.

CFDA Releases New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 Calendar

New York Fashion Week is officially back with its announcement of the Fall/Winter 2024 calendar filled with established and emerging designers. The CFDA calendar is filled with 70 designers set to show from February 9 to 13. “For the upcoming season, we continue to build on New York Fashion Week’s unique strengths, from new and emerging designers to established and international brands and diverse voices who are defining global fashion creativity,” said Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA.

Coach Launches New Series On Sustainability

Coach has released its Coachtopia line, a sustainable approach to making new pieces by upcycling old products. Now, in cohesion with this line and its continued effort toward sustainability, the brand has released a docuseries: “The Road to Circularity.” The first episode is set in India, hosted by Aditi Mayer, to bring to light the company KH Exports. The family-run leather manufacturer has been working alongside Coach since 1987. This episode highlights the production process of Coachtopia bags showing intimate details of sorting through waste to create and design a brand new bag. “Since the founding of Coachtopia, we’ve been working closely with a wide range of inspiring young leaders through our beta community and we have heard how frustrating fashion’s lack of transparency can be to this generation,” said the Senior Vice President of global marketing and sustainability at Coach, and head of Coachtopia, Joon Silverstein.

Miu Miu Releases An Upcycled Denim Collection

Miu Miu’s new upcycled denim collection isn’t the first time the brand has leaned towards sustainability. These pieces make up the fourth upcycled range since founder and designer Miuccia Prada introduced a sustainable upcycled lineup in 2020–the collection reimagines classic Miu Miu pieces with denim scraps before the year 2000. This time around, Miu Miu has designed and reworked patchwork jeans, jackets, tops and accessories like trucker and baseball hats bedazzled with black beaded details.

The upcycled collection is available on miumiu.com. Prices range from $515 to 10,600.