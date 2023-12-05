Kimora Lee Simmons Reveals That Her House Caught On Fire

Josh Brasted/WireImage

One of the most devastating things that can happen to anyone is a house fire and that was a recent reality for Kimora Lee Simmons. The model shared news of it with her social media followers.

“My house caught fire,” she told fans on Saturday, December 2. “The kids and I are all fine,” the 48-year-old added. “I cannot express enough my deepest gratitude to the numerous battalions, ladders, and units that attended to us for many hours today and quite possibly saved our lives. Thank you.”

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, there were an estimated 353,500 fires in residential buildings in 2021. Those fires resulted in around 2,840 deaths and 11,400 injuries.

Cooking also happens to be the leading cause of house fires in the U.S. and is the catalyst for almost half of all fires. Heating is the second leading cause while electrical systems/lighting equipment is the third leading.

Kimora has had an eventful year beyond her recent house fire. The Baby Phat owner also had a public blowout with the father of her daughters, ex-husband Russell Simmons. Their family issues unfolded on Juneteenth when the model told fans the controversial businessman stopped financially supporting their two daughters Aoki and Ming Lee Simmons and had a less than pleasant relationship with them all.

Aoki, the eldest of the daughters, also came online to share how her father had been lashing out at her and Ming. Post-blow out, the mom of five spoke to ESSENCE during the ESSENCE Festival of Culture and provided an update on how her and the girls were doing.

“I’m always okay. You guys know I’m a tough chick,” she told reporters. “We’ve been through a difficult time and I like for people to say, ‘I love Aoki. We love Ming.’”

While the fire is another difficult time, we are glad her family is doing ok.