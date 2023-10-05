Getty Images

Fashion month recently wrapped after taking place at major hubs for style including New York, Paris, London, and Milan. At all four of these global cities, the Spring/Summer 2024 collections ignited a plethora of trends to look out for. The upcoming season is a time to revitalize and rethink your current wardrobe. Runways this past month showed us that there are pieces and colors you can add into your closet to stay on trend in the impending new year. New and recycled trends like fringe and Trompe L’oeil took center stage during fashion month while prints like horizontal stripes in an array of colorways were also seen on models.

If you’re curious to see our predictions or need some inspiration on what to wear in the upcoming new year, keep scrolling.

Dramatic Drapes

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Loewe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Runway shows in Paris like Loewe and Rabanne displayed a gorgeous draping technique. The look above from Loewe shows that the draping trend is meant to be exaggerated and a bit dramatic to get the point across.

Baby Blues

Model on the runway at the Supriya Lele Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show held at Level G of Car Park 5 at the Barbican Centre on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

In Milan, the runway shows were filled with a sophisticated cheeky light baby blue shade on sheer pieces like this look from Supriya Lele. This is the ideal color for the springtime to add a pop to any outfit all while staying quite neutral if you’re not drawn to wearing colors much.

Preppy Stripes

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Kiko Kostadinov Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

Stripes are making a comeback in the best way possible. Gone are the days of boring horizontals. In Paris, the runways were filled with striped designs that went every which way. This look from Kiko Kostadinov plays with the traditional print by bending and twisting the stripes’ directions.

Fringe Galore

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Rabanne Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

In Milan and Paris, the fringed hem was inescapable. From dresses to skirts to tops, intricate fringing details were spotted multiple times. This look above from Rabanne was a playful take on the trend by way of a shortened fringe, giving it a fuzzy look that was still full of movement.

Officecore Midi Skirts

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 3: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Miu Miu Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

In Milan and Paris, officecore reigned supreme at Miu Miu. Their runway was filled with different types of midi skirts. All textures were welcome from leather to wool on these skirts elevating the usually “drab” piece. This resurgence is a great standout as the maxi took hold of the spotlight this summer.

Trompe L’oeil

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 01: A model walks the runway during the Y/Project Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Trompe L’oeil is the trend that keeps on giving. There are so many illusions that are played with when it comes to this trend. Trompe L’oeil can be used in a plethora of ways and this Y/Project look above shows that the body is a canvas in regards to a trend like this.

Baby Doll

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: A model walks the runway during the Richard Quinn Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the London Fashion Week on September 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

This trend is more about an overall aesthetic that consists of ruffles, puffy and exaggerated sleeves, and big bows. This red look from Richard Quinn showed off the trend perfectly. There’s a girlish touch to it with the three bows but it still looks elegant with the styling of added gloves, stockings, and heels.

Slouchy Bags

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model (bag detail) walks the runway during the Loewe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A big slouchy bag that fits literally your whole life is trending for the Spring/Summer season. It’s practical and stylish all in one, so it’s a constant win-win. In Paris, Miu Miu debuted their take on the trend with a black leather bag that fits on the shoulder perfectly. The added detail of the scrunched leather towards the handle and gold chain was chef’s kiss.