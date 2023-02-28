Essence Trend Report: MFW Fall Winter 2023

Ciao Milano! That’s officially a wrap on Milan Fashion Week. It was quite an exciting week. From a Gucci collection that caused many discourses and opinionated reviews and a Luxurious offering at Bottega to celebrity sightings, stellar street style, and a Diesel show with a backdrop of condoms. As the fashion set ascends in Paris, let’s take one last minute to examine what we’ll be wearing this fall, according to Milan Fashion Week.

Ahead, check out the trends we spotted at Milan Fashion Week.

Power Suiting

In the spirit of Maxine Shaw, we will ALWAYS be here for a structured, shoulder-padded power suit. And this season, suiting and tailoring were center front. At the Milan shows, we saw several interpretations of the suit; from more corporate/80s power woman at Bottega to more relaxed paired with sneakers at Gucci.

A model walks the runway at the Bottega Veneta fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo Estrop by Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 24: A model walks the runway at the Sportmax fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images)

Fuzzy/Textured

We all want to be cozy (s/o to Beyoncé) in the fall/winter. You know, throw on that oversized sweater and call it a day. At Gucci and MSGM, we saw the cozy sweater trend taken to another level through fuzzy/textured fabrics. Think Monster’s Inc. but make it chic. At Diesel, Martens manipulated denim to create that same textured material effect.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 25: A model walks the runway at the MSGM fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 22: A model walks the runway during the Diesel ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show as part of the Milan Fashion Week on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Red, Again!

“I thought it over, and green is dead, ‘Till I change my mind, the color is red.” Not to sound like a broken record here, but we told you red is the color of the season. We saw it at David Koma in London and Head of State in NYC, and once again in Milan, the fiery color is a focal point. Red has been Maximilian’s signature color since his debut at Ferragamo last season, and that was the case this season as well. Over at Alberta Ferretti, red found its way into the collection in tones of maroon and scarlet in delicious velvets.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 25: A model walks the runway at the Ferragamo fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 22: A model walks the runway at the Alberta Ferretti fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/WireImage)

I Can’t Believe It’s Denim

Denim is a trend that is always and forever but manipulated denim/leather disguised as denim is another thing. Glenn Martens has come to be known for his masterful execution of denim manipulation. At Diesel, he magically finds a new way to present denim every season. Meanwhile, at Bottega, designer Matthew Blazy continues to mystify the masses with his through-line of leather “denim” trousers he’s shown for the last few seasons.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 22: A model walks the runway during the Diesel ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show as part of the Milan Fashion Week on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 25: A model walks the runway during the Bottega Veneta Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion show as part of the Milan Fashion Week on February 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Animal Prints & Textures

Like denim, this trend never really goes out of style. It was all over the Milanese runways, from zebra and cheetah prints to faux snakeskin textured leather. In typical Roberto Cavalli fashion, the F/W 23 collection featured animal prints heavily (a brand signature), and at GCDS, a reoccurring yellow zebra motif glided throughout the collection. On the other hand, scale-like textures were seen at Bally and Bottega Veneta.