Fall Back Into The Early Aughts With Baby Phat’s Fall/Winter 2023 Collection

Baby Phat

In 1999, Kimora Lee Simmons launched Baby Phat, a brand that spoke for diverse women who were yearning for representation during the aughts. Following its debut, and due to its star-studded fashion presentations and meaningful streetwear-inspired clothing, Baby Phat swiftly became a symbol of empowerment and self-expression. It became a company and lifestyle brand that celebrated women’s curves and embraced those who had been shut out of the fashion world. Last week, Baby Phat relaunched alongside a special collection, we’d venture to say this is much more than a comeback.

“This drop is a celebration of an era that left an indelible mark on fashion history,” says Simmons, founder and CEO ahead of the brand’s reboot. “The cross-generational love of individuality and self-expression represents the timeless nature of the early 2000s,” she added. “That era’s continued impact continues to delight consumers and I know they’ll find themselves in the spirit of these pieces.”

Baby Phat

From denim tops, baby tees, and low-rise jeans, this brand is a go-to, especially given the Y2K style revival that is trending currently. The Fall/Winter 2023 collection is a nod to that era but is looking forward to something new with parachute pants, micro cargo skirts, and printed sets. This new range still has the Baby Phat detailing which consists of fusing streetwear and high fashion, which is why so many turn to it. Key colors such as pastel blues and baby pinks show up in the line, and so do printed fabrics that command a room. These pieces are meant to close the gap between the past and the present, making these clothing more about the reign of Baby Phat, but it also ushers the brand into the current fashion lexicon.

Baby Phat

The new collection reimagines Baby Phat’s former best sellers from their “99 Classics Collection” which includes velour tracksuits with an embellished Baby Phat logo, baby tees, and the BP Denim adorned with the brand’s iconic cat motif. Mini skirts and plush crop tops are also included in the collection.

The collection is sold exclusively on BabyPhat.com. Prices range from $40 – $100.