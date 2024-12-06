Rasaan Wyzard

The week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First up, 3.1 Phillip Lim debuts its Pre-Fall 2025 collection. Next, rising Nigerian brand Hertunba reveals its latest collection keying in on the holiday season. VICNATE recently revealed a new line in London for the first time. Up next, Kai Collective has launched its final drop of the year.

In other news, Fear of God Athletics has launched the II Basketball sneaker in partnership with Adidas. Additionally, Gallery Dept. and ASICS have revealed a new footwear collaboration.

3.1 Phillip Lim Debuts Pre-Fall 2025 Collection

3.1 Phillip Lim has debuted its Pre-Fall 2025 lookbook shot and styled by Rasaan Wyzard. The Pre-Fall 2025 collection is a continuation of the story set by the brand’s 20th anniversary collection.

“As our Curious Adventurer navigates this unique moment, 3.1 also embarks upon a new chapter. We approach each day as it comes, knowing that what we choose to wear and how we choose to show up is a simple pleasure, a reflection of our hearts and minds,” the brand shares in a statement.

Kai Collective Launches “Animal Instinct” Collection

As the holidays kick into full swing Kai Collective by designer Fisayo Longe has launched its last drop of the year. The collection titled “Animal Instinct” features items ideal for holiday festivities. While some silken pieces are emblazoned with animal prints others are created with sequins throughout.

Head to Kai Collective’s website to shop pieces from the brand’s latest collection.

Hertunba Launches Sparkle Holiday Collection

Emerging Nigerian brand Hertunba by designer Florentina Agu has launched its latest collection. Each item in the collection features nods to the dynamic traditions of Nigerian celebrations while seamlessly merging heritage with contemporary elegance, according to a press release.

“At Hertunba, we are deeply connected to the stories and traditions that shape us,” says Florentina Agu, Hertunba’s founder. “The Sparkle Holiday Collection embodies the joy, unity, and creativity that come alive during this magical time of year. It is a celebration not only of Nigerian culture but also of the strength and beauty of womanhood.”

Hertunba’s Sparkle Holiday collection is currently available on the brand’s webstore.

VICNATE Makes London Debut And Presents Latest Collection

Earlier this week Nigerian designer Victor Anate debuted his latest collection N°8 (Lady Keith) under his eponymous house VICNATE. Hosted in London the stunning presentation reimagined couture into light and elegant creations. Lightweight blouses, precision-tailored trousers and exquisite gowns were what the line was comprised of.

“I wanted to explore the fifty-year wearing timeline, one most likely involving three generations of women, having pieces that will serve each wearer amidst the stylistic waves of each decade,” the designer shared.

Fear Of God Unveils II Basketball Shoe With Adidas

Fear Of God Athletics has revealed its II Basketball in partnership with Adidas. This shoe marks the first performance basketball shoe from the house. The suede silhouette begins with an inner bootie which creates a tailored fit that rests on a lightstrike midsole created from lightweight foam for responsive support. A TPU shank also delivers “dynamic propulsion,” according to a press release. Next, the durable rubber outsole ensures “multidirectional traction.” Ahead of the release of the shoe Adidas athlete and Chicago native, Derrick Rose was revealed as the star of the footwear’s campaign shot by photographer Nadav Kander.

“I’m humbled to release the Fear of God Athletics II Basketball by adidas Basketball. In my opinion, this is Fear of God’s first true athletic shoe. Designed with performance and function as the number one priority, and delivering on shape and aesthetic, this is truly a promise realized,” Jerry Lorenzo shared in a statement.

The II Basketball retails for $180 and the Hi for $200 and will be available in Night Brown on fearofgod.com, adidas.com, the adidas CONFIRMED app, and select adidas stockists on December 6 at 1 p.m. ET.

Gallery Dept. Launches ASICS Collaboration

Josué Thomas the designer behind Gallery Dept. has revealed his latest collaboration with ASICS. Out today, the GEL-K1011 shoes feature new construction and reimagining of the beloved ASICS sneakers. The sneaker arrives in three distinct colorways: black and white, khaki and clay canyon in addition to white and pure silver.

The Gallery Dept. X ASICS GEL-K1011 shoe will be available exclusively in Gallery Dept. stores starting December 6th. An online release will follow on December 7, and the collaboration will be available globally at select retailers beginning on December 12.