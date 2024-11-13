Getty Images

Phillip Lim has stepped down as creative director of 3.1 Phillip Lim. Most recently, the beloved New York City designer presented his 20th-anniversary collection at New York Fashion Week. Originally co-founded in 2005 by Lim and Wen Zhou, the current CEO, the move comes amid rampant changes in the global fashion industry.

3.1 Phillip Lim is synonymous with New York City’s fashion community. The brand is a mainstay at NYFW and has also been lauded for being able to stay independent and true to its roots since its inception. The womenswear staples span clothing, footwear, and accessories that transcend trends.

“It is with great respect and gratitude for each other and our long partnership that we have decided to part ways at 3.1 Phillip Lim. As the brand moves into a new chapter, we are so proud of what we have built and the strength of genuine community around us. Our shared vision and hard work has allowed us to stay independent and achieve remarkable success in a constantly changing and challenging industry,” Phillip Lim and Wen Zhou, cofounder and chief executive officer shared in a joint statement per WWD.

“From the very beginning, our goal was to create something meaningful, and along the way, we realized we could also inspire positive change, champion creativity, responsibility, and collaboration. We are incredibly proud of the impact we’ve made for the past 20 years and for that we will be eternally thankful. Though our partnership is ending, the brand remains in capable hands and we are certain will continue to thrive,” the duo added.

According to WWD, Wen will stay on as CEO and sole proprietor of 3.1 Phillip Lim. Phillip will reportedly “pursue new ventures.” At the moment the creative director role has not been addressed.