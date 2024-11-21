Fear Of God Announces Multiyear Partnership With NBA And WNBA

Getty Images

Fear Of God has launched a multiyear partnership with the NBA and WNBA. Today, a collection was revealed to showcase the brand’s level of commitment to the two critical leagues. This news marks an exciting era for the Jerry Lorenzo-led house based in Los Angeles.

According to Fear of God the new partnership “creates a new space in the industry and fills the demand for elevated and aspiration fan merchandise.”

Lorenzo shared the following on what led to the partnership in a WWD report: “The game of basketball has always served as a well of inspiration for Fear of God.” He added: “Sport shapes and informs the emotion, point of view and the very fabric of what we do and who we are as a brand. Our nuanced understanding of this space and its parallels to fashion are embedded in our DNA. It is truly an honor to embark on a multiyear partnership with the league, collaborating with franchises across both the NBA and WNBA. Having a son and twin daughters who all play youth travel and AAU basketball, this one truly hits home.”

Plans for the multiyear partnership included thoughtfully designed products that resonate with fans. To Lorenzo, the designs will “transcend time.”

WWD reports that Fear of God’s first NBA and WNBA collection will focus on the following teams: the Boston Celtics, the Chicago Bulls, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Miami Heat, the New York Knicks, the Chicago Sky, the Los Angeles Sparks, and the New York Liberty.

An array of hooded sweaters, sweatpants, and T-shirts speaking to Fear of Gods’s streetwear inclinations is what the first launch is comprised of. The laidback pieces arrive in hues such as heather grey and black. Enlarged logos are emblazoned on each of the items from the line.

The collection is currently available to purchase on Wednesday on Fear of God’s website. Another release is slated for November 27 on the NBA’s website and on Fanatics’s webstore. Fear of God’s brick-and-mortar locations will also stock the collection in a few weeks. Pricing starts at $70.