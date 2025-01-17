Essence Fashion Digest: Damson Idris Stars In Tommy Hilfiger Campaign, Rebag Launches New Walmart Partnership, And More

Tommy Hilfiger

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. Khiry founder Jameel Mohammed has been named the recipient of the Tiffany & Co. and CFDA Jewelry Designer Award. Next up, following the viral Wirkin, Walmart has launched a new partnership with Rebag.

Louis Vuitton reveals its latest iterations of its Crush Beanie. Meanwhile, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham star in Savage X Fenty’s latest Valentine’s Day campaign. Lastly, Damson Idris fronts Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring 2025 Denim Campaign.

Damson Idris Stars In Tommy Hilfiger Denim Campaign

Tommy Hilfiger has tapped award-winning actor and ESSENCE May/June 2024 cover star Damson Idris to star in the Spring 2025 denim collection campaign, alongside model Abby Champion. Idris, who has been a Tommy Hilfiger ambassador since 2023, continues to embody the brand’s values with his effortless style. The collection showcases a bold and vibrant denim aesthetic, featuring a versatile range of pieces that capture the dynamic, lively energy of the season.

“Being part of this campaign feels like celebrating a true classic,” Damson Idris shared in a statement. “Denim is as versatile as it is timeless. Each piece in the collection has a story, and I’m excited to help bring that to life this season.”

Jameel Mohammed Wins Tiffany & Co. and CFDA Jewelry Designer Award

Jameel Mohammed the founder of Khiry is the Tiffany & Co. and CFDA Jewelry Designer Award recipient. This new honor recognizes American jewelry designers and showcases a level of commitment to inclusivity from both Tiffany & Co. and the CFDA. Mohammed receives a $50,000 prize in addition to a one-year paid fellowship at Tiffany & Co.’s design department. The award was celebrated at an intimate reception at Tiffany’s Fifth Avenue flagship, where Tiffany’s Global VP of Diversity, Stéphanie Oueda-Cruz, CFDA CEO Steven Kolb, and Tiffany CMO Andrea Davey presented the accolade. The award forms part of Tiffany Atrium and CFDA Impact, social impact platforms that champion innovation and excellence in design.

Beginning in October 2024 through January of this year, 10 participants were chosen “by the selection committee and tasked with designing a final presentation for the committee’s review this morning, paying homage to Tiffany & Co.’s illustrious heritage and inventiveness,” reads a statement from the CFDA.

Over these four months the participants gathered and engaged in monthly mentoring sessions with Tiffany & Co.’s design team. They also notably received tours of The Landmark and the House’s Jewelry Design and Innovation Workshop. Additionally, an in-depth lecture series centering around topics such as visual merchandising, jewelry trends, brand identity, sustainability, and gemstones also took place.

Additional participants in the program include Malyia McNaughton, Maggi Simpkins, Angie Marei, David Perry, Ian Delucca, Hi Vu, Marvin Linares, Pamela Zamore, and Symoné Currie.

Luxury Reseller Rebag Announces Resale Partnership With Walmart

Starting Thursday, according to Business of Fashion, Walmart has launched a curated selection of secondhand luxury handbags, watches, and fine jewelry through a partnership with Rebag on its online marketplace. This follows the success of the viral Wirkin. The collection includes high-end brands like Hermès, Goyard, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Dior. This move follows the September launch of Walmart’s “Resold at Walmart” resale platform, where third-party sellers can list a wide range of preowned and restored items.

Louis Vuitton Rolls Out Its Crush Beanie

The Crush Beanie, a cozy, playful hat has quickly become one of Louis Vuitton’s winter staples. A statement accessory that fits snugly on your head, it’s crafted from soft wool knit and features the brand’s iconic Damier motif. With its bold, enlarged symbols, the beanie combines modern design with Louis Vuitton’s rich heritage, making it the perfect piece to keep you warm and stylish this season.

Head to Louis Vuitton’s website and flagship stores to purchase the Crush Beanie. Pricing ranges between $550 and $685.

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham Star In Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Campaign

Since making history as the first all-Black couple to win Love Island US, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham have been on an unstoppable rise. The dynamic duo flawlessly embodied Savage X Fenty’s Les Roses Women’s Collection, which features distinctive lace lingerie designs and cozy, stylish combinations. They also showcased the Midnight Rose Men’s Collection, which includes satin sleepwear adorned with elegant rose prints.

To shop the Valentine’s Day collections online head to savagex.com, Savage X Fenty retail stores, and wholesale partners worldwide. Prices range from $9.95 – $89.95 for Rewards members ($12.95 – $112.95 for non-Rewards members).