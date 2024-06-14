Celebrity Look Of The Week: Teyana Taylor

Getty Images

In New York City for a MAC Cosmetics Viva Billion Dollar Ball event, Teyana Taylor made an appearance in a fantastic ensemble. With fiery red straight hair and an eye-catching ensemble in tow designed by LaQuan Smith, and styled by Karma Noire the singer and songwriter made a striking statement. Needless to say, LaQuan and Teyana make a great team.

Smith is known for his women’s wear being fabulously made and this dress is no exception. The detailing on the figure-hugging look was remarkable with snakeskin texturing and zippers throughout in a slight slant.

The dress even had a slight on the side with a zipper not fully zipped down to showcase its functionality on top of its glamour. Smith’s design was created with a fully leather silver fabric which had a chrome effect when the light touched its corners. This silver is reminiscent of the silver looks we saw during the height of Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour. This look would’ve fit in seamlessly with crowds wearing silver and chrome.

Taylor also wore a small clutch that matched her gown. Other accessories she donned included a stack of chain link bracelets as well as a zipper-detailed necklace that sensually flowed down her dress. We also spotted a pair of silver hoop earrings that blended in gorgeously with a zipper-like headpiece by House of Malakai that sat across her nose and cheekbones.

For her shoes, she opted for a pointed-toe heel in silver. She made a monochrome look interesting from the details of textures, and the use of accessories with compelling styling techniques.

We’re excited to see what else Taylor has up her sleeve in the coming months. Especially since this look serves as a spectacular reminder that she loves having fun and experimenting with fashion.