These 5 Accessories Will Elevate Your Sundress Style

Getty Images

Sundress weather is upon us with women letting their shoulders go bare to get kissed by the sun. With these dresses comes the opportunity to elevate them when you have places to go and things to do, but still want to look put together. The art of accessorizing will help with that. We’re thinking of belts, statement jewelry, and hats to combat the notion that dressing for the summer is hard.

Whether you’re going on a vacation, to an event, to dinner with the girls, or even running a few errands, these accessories will elevate the way your outfit looks for any occasion. Try the accessories we have in mind to curate the chic and laid-back looks for the season.

Keep scrolling to get on board for these summer-friendly accessories to add to your sundress outfits this season.

Oversized Belts

Cinching your waist is the best way to get an accentuated shape in your sundress as they tend to be quite flowy usually. You’ll want to add a belt that may be embedded or made of a shimmering material like silver or gold to add glamour to your outfit. Add a pair of heels or even sneakers if you’re running errands, but just want to look a bit more elevated than usual. Add flats if you don’t want to be too casual, but still want to feel dressy.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Statement Earrings

A statement earring whether it’s just a huge pair of thick hoops, a droplet shape, or even a floral or artistic shape is an effortless option to add to your look. If your summer dress is just a solid color, then these types of earrings are the perfect option to add. For a printed dress, you can just go all out and wear large or eye-catching earrings for a fully minimalist outfit. A plain white dress with a pair of head-turning earrings can be a minimally chic look.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Baseball Caps

Baseball caps go with just about anything these days and with a sundress it adds a certain sporty energy that summer has to offer. Add your favorite tomboy-inspired headwear with your dress whether it’s printed or solid–complimentary colors will do. Your hat will surely add a casual vibe to your look especially if your dress seems a bit more glamorous which is a fun juxtaposition to have. Add a pair of heeled sandals to channel a bit of Rihanna energy for the summer.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Stacked Rings

Sometimes your hands can do all the talking with stacks of rings to show off along with your sundress. Your main piece doesn’t always have to be the star of the show. The beauty of stacking rings is that you can add any ring you want from new to vintage, dainty to statement, it just all blends in maximal beauty. You can add a dainty necklace to not overpower your already sparkling hands and a pair of pointed-toe shoes for a fancy dinner event or date night.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Wedges

We need to remember that shoes can be an accessory. Add a pair of wedges to your sundress outfit to channel the mid-2000s style. They don’t have to be the corkscrew-heeled silhouette you might be thinking of, you could have an elevated pair that is sleek and chic in black or a fiery red. You could try a gold or silver pair if you want to stand out a bit more– and don’t forget to add a lightweight sweater over your shoulders to complete your look.