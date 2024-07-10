Versatile Summer Dress Styles We’re Trying ASAP

Getty Images

Summer dress season is upon us from weddings to attend, events, and dinners. This type of garment is always an easy option to choose from as you can just throw it on and add a few accessories. Wearing a dress in the heat feels like a relief for most people during the hotter seasons.

We’re wearing dresses all summer long for any and every occasion and we’re sharing the styles we’re interested in exploring for the rest of the season. From one-sleeve to off-the-shoulder, and asymmetrical cuts to extra flowy fits, these types of silhouettes are easy to style for anywhere you might be going.

Keep scrolling to learn more about how to style the dresses we’re trying this summer for all occasions, below.

Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Off-the-shoulder style dresses are always your friend when attending events that are particularly hot like an outside wedding. We recommend a shorter version like the one below if you’re going to be out and about for long periods of time. Try styling yours with a pointed toe heel or an open toe wedge sandal. Add a black minibag and a pair of statement earrings to complete your look. You could also add a dainty necklace if you don’t want to leave your decolletage bare.

One Sleeve Dress

A one-sleeve dress doesn’t have to be boring. Removing the sleeve adds an edgy element to your look and makes you stand out from the crowd. This type of frock is perfect for a dinner event, gala, or business soiree where you have to rub elbows with a few clients. Add a small leather minibag or black leather clutch to your outfit and a pair of pointed-toe pumps. You can add a simple necklace if you’d like and a pair of dangling earrings to add a touch of glamour to your outfit.

Asymmetrical Cut Dress

An asymmetrical cut at the hem of your dress is a playful yet subtle detail to an outfit. You could style yours like below with a leather jacket over it or even a blazer for days in the office. Add a pair of sneakers if you’re running errands or spending time out with friends. You can trade your pair of sneakers for a pair of heels for dinner with the girls. Add a structured tote bag, a few rings stacked on your fingers, and a pair of hoop earrings for this look.

Strapless Dress

A strapless dress is such a flattering silhouette. You can wear one to a friend’s wedding, a dinner party, or even while running errands. You can never be overdressed in our eyes. It’s a perfect type of dress for a hot day. Add a pair of sneakers to keep it casual and tie a light sweater over your shoulders for a preppy aesthetic. Switch your sneakers for flats or a pair of wedges for a dressier approach.

Extra Flowy Dress

You can’t go wrong in the heat with an extra flowy dress. The light layers, the way it moves in the wind—it’s simply effortless. Whether yours is long or short, comfort will be had throughout the day. Style yours with a belt at the waist to accentuate your figure, and add a pair of wedged heels in black if your dress is colorful. Or add a pair of flats if you’re planning on walking around a museum or park for the day. Add a pair of statement earrings and a leather tote bag which will make for an effortless ensemble.