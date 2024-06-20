HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Bianca And Tannis Jumped The Broom In A Magical Celebration In Houston

With a mariachi band, two wedding gowns, and plenty of love and support surrounding them, the ladies said "I do" in an unforgettable way. 
Bridal Bliss: Bianca And Tannis Jumped The Broom In A Magical Celebration In Houston
Kayley Elaine Photography
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

For those who call New York City home, dating someone who lives in a different borough can be risky. It’s technically a long-distance relationship where true effort is required just to meet up, hang out, and have intimacy.

But it was a risk that Bianca and Tannis were willing to take. So after connecting on a popular dating app back in 2015, the ladies met in the middle. Bianca, then a Brooklyn-ite, and Tannis, then a Harlem dweller, had their first date on the Lower East Side of Manhattan at a bar. The commute was well worth it.

“We ended up hitting it off and spent the whole night at the bar,” Bianca tells ESSENCE. “Our date lasted for hours with us just talking and laughing. It felt like we knew each other, and there was this instant chemistry.”

Following that special meetup, the ladies dated for more than six years, falling in love with everything from how they adore their family to the warmth they bring to the everyday. This made them feel like they could, and wanted to, do life together.

“It wasn’t one moment in particular but a culmination of our shared experiences and feelings that let me know I wanted to spend the rest of my life loving her,” Tannis says. “She is my rock in so many ways, but it’s her kindness and passion that I’ve always admired most.”

And so they discussed it, as people in love do. But they went about the proposal in a way that most people don’t.

“We wanted an element of surprise, but we also wanted to be transparent with each other because we recognized we’re both women who wanted to experience the feeling of being ‘proposed’ to,” Bianca says. “So we had discussed the idea of proposing to one another before it happened because we wanted to allow enough time to start saving for the ring, and we also wanted to make sure we weren’t planning on proposing to one another around the same time.”

And so, the ladies quietly planned and prepared, aiming to figure out the best moment to pop the question without giving anything away. To Bianca’s surprise, Tennis struck first in September of 2021. The ladies, then living in Houston, went on a date to Nobu. While on their way to the famed restaurant, or so Bianca thought, they stopped at a nearby hotel, La Colombe d’Or, where Tannis told Bianca she wanted to show her something cool real quick. They entered into the hotel’s garden area, where Bianca, whose mind and mouth was set on the meal she would soon be eating, received the surprise of a lifetime.

“As soon as we walk in, there’s a violinist playing our song, ‘I Love You by Cheri Dennis,’ with rose petals and candles leading to the center of the garden. That’s when it hit me that this proposal was for me.”

About five months later, Tannis received that same unforgettable, joyous feeling — also to the sounds of “I Love You” by Cheri Dennis. Bianca decided to propose on Valentine’s Day, taking her on a private helicopter ride. Because that day is often a given for proposals, Tannis thought one was going to happen during the ride over the city. It did not.

“The private helicopter ride was so beautiful, but I could tell she was bummed that I hadn’t popped the question,” says Bianca. But that was intentionally done so her partner wouldn’t see her big surprise coming. She told her that a friend was hosting a “Galentine’s Day” event at a popular Spanish tapas restaurant called MAD, and upon entry, Tannis was greeted with red roses and a DJ playing their song.

“I knew I had to do it big for her proposal because I wanted her to feel exactly how I felt, so loved and cherished,” Bianca says. “As the hostess guided us to our private room, Tannis pulled back the velvet curtain and was surprised to find her parents and close friends waiting for us as I got down on a knee and proposed to her. We immediately celebrated with our loved ones with a private engagement dinner. It was truly magical.”

Bridal Bliss: Bianca And Tannis Jumped The Broom In A Magical Celebration In Houston
Kayley Elaine Photography

With all the planning that the ladies put into asking for one another’s hand in marriage, it’s no surprise then that they went all out for their wedding day. Bianca and Tannis said “I do” in a gorgeous celebration in Houston at Boxwood Manor on May 25, 2023. The ladies, both in bridal gowns, both walking down the aisle, were surrounded by white roses and lots of love as they jumped the broom and became the Spencers. The love story that began at a tiny bar in LES after they decided to take a chance on one another had culminated in a magical ceremony and party in a sprawling space in front of everyone who had been rooting for them from the beginning. It was everything they wanted — and more.

“We had been dreaming of this day and planning for this day and to finally be present with the love of my life on my wedding day? It was bliss,” says Bianca.

Take a gander at all of the beauty in the ladies’ special day, and learn more about how it came together and what they love most about being the Spencers in this week’s Bridal Bliss!

Vendors

Photography: Kayley Elaine Photography

Wedding Planning: Barr Event Co.

Wedding Venue: Boxwood Manor

Tannis’s MUA: Lovey Olvera

Tannis’s Hair: Bri Abel; Felicia Burrows

Bianca’s Hair & MUA: Nyoka Gregory Beauty

Florals: Blush Floral Co.

Catering: Essen Catering

Cake: Becca Cakes

Mariachi Group: Mariachi Mi Mexico en Houston

TOPICS: 