Bridal Bliss: Shirea And Rafael Celebrated Love – And Luxe Travel – In Mexico

With the help of 38 guests, drummers, a horse and the natural wonders of Merida, the couple had the wedding of their dreams.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Prayer changes things. Ciara’s very full and joyous family life has been the most popular proof of that in pop culture, but it also was a game-changer for New Jersey native Shirea, leading her to her husband, Bronx-born Rafael. Back in 2017, she’d prayed to God that she would stop pursuing what she wanted in a partner, and instead, would surrender her desires to the man God felt she needed. So when she received messages of interest from Rafael around that time on OkCupid, a dating app that she initially used to find friends while traveling through Hong Kong and forgot to delete upon her return to the States, she made that very clear.

“After sending several unanswered messages, I guess it’s safe to say you aren’t selling guys hope,” he wrote her in what he thought would be his last message to her on the app. He was right. She had time, letting him know her true plans and prayers for the future.

“Actually, sir, I could care less about hope,” she replied. “I want to be with someone who knows how important it is to function in all parts of their life in faith… – including in a relationship.”

To her surprise, her response didn’t send him running. Instead, it set off days of the two communicating through thorough emails, opening up about themselves, connecting, and finding that they had chemistry. When they finally met, the two were smitten with one another.

“When Rafael entered my life, I knew this was my answered prayer,” she tells ESSENCE. “Our first date lasted an entire 12 hours, and during that time, topics that would have scared most guys off, Rafael welcomed. My talk of faith? He was just as passionate. My desire to move overseas? He was down. A relationship that puts a friendship first? He waited and waited and waited until I was ready before we got intimate. God did his big one!”

“For me, it didn’t take long,” Rafael says of knowing he found the one in Shirea. But what sealed the deal for him was her support as he handled a medical crisis. “When my eye doctor diagnosed me with keratoconus (when tissue covering the eye begins to thin and bulge outward), Shirea made sure I did everything I could to get my cross-linking surgery. This is also when I caught her travel bug,” he says. “She showed me the benefits of seeking medical help abroad, and we discovered that the procedure cost three times more in New York City than in Montreal. So, we took our first trip out of the country together to Montreal for my eye surgery. She showed a level of compassion and genuine care I hadn’t experienced from anyone new in my life before, and it was then that I knew this was the kind of love I never wanted to let go of.”

The couple became partners in love and travel, jet-setting for two years straight, even settling for some time in Argentina during the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon returning to the States in 2020, they went to see her family for the first time in 24 months. It was an unforgettable day for more reasons than one.

“Rafael was acting strangely, but I was too happily distracted by being with my loved ones to give it much thought,” Shirea recalls of reuniting with her loved ones with Rafael by her side. “After a wonderful evening, we returned to our hotel and settled in for the night. When I came out of the bathroom, Rafael was on one knee with a ring box and proposed. I started laughing nervously out of shock, and it took me a while to say ‘yes.’ He later explained that he had planned to propose during dinner with the family but got too nervous. Although I wish my family had experienced it, they are so far in our business sometimes, I’m glad we had that moment to ourselves.”

The biggest moment of all, though, they shared with loved ones in a celebration that centered their journey and their love of travel. Thirty-eight guests were present as they tied the knot in a destination wedding in Merida, Mexico on November 11, 2023. The event also included a majestic white horse, fireworks, and Latin culture, honoring their setting and Rafael’s Dominican roots. There were also fire ants, but they didn’t disturb the vibe, ya’ll.

See images from their gorgeous nuptials, known as #DestinationPeña, and learn more about their love story and how their special day came together in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Venue: Hacienda Yaxacopil
Planner: Diana Lomeli of Charming Studio
Wedding Design and Florals: Diverso Design and Decor
Photographer: Emmanuel Alor of Cosmos Weddings
Videographer: Meraki Weddings
Makeup: Daniela Reyes Mattar
Hair: Felicia Peacock of She Sewn In Style
Bridal Dress: Allure Bridals and Magnolia Laine Bridal
Groom Suit: Black Tux
Men’s Grooming: Ricky Thyam
Fireworks: Arpisu Events

