Embrace The Floral Print Dress This Summer

Getty Images

As springtime turned into summer, it was inevitable that floral print would take over. Runway shows like Alexander McQueen and Valentino made florals a focal point for summer, fueling the trend into a more elevated version of what we’re used to when we hear the words floral print.

You may be thinking that it’s not for you, but don’t knock it ‘til you try it. We’ve thought of a few ways to style the rising trend to make you feel less like you’re in a time machine back to 2014 and more like you’re a sophisticated and put together professional with taste. One idea we’re into is a single rose printed on a dress or a blouse with subdued florals that make you look like you’re a walking piece of art.

As we’re turning a new leaf into the summer season, trying a floral print opens you up to new styles and eras to step into. Reinvention and new buds blooming are a perfect reminder of all that’s in store this summer.

Keep scrolling to learn how we’re embracing floral print.

Mix And Match Prints

Mixing and matching floral prints is an art to perfect, but there’s fun in the process, you just have to trust it. Try mixing complementary colors in your tops and bottoms within the prints not to overwhelm your outfit. Add solid-colored accessories such a black leather bag or black boots. Since the prints are the main character, add minimal, dainty jewelry like a simple pendant necklace or diamond stud earrings.

Getty Images

Try A Graphic Tee

If you’re not big on prints in general, try a graphic tee with subtle floral imagery. Add a pair of jeans and a simple pair of loafers to keep it casual. Another styling tip you could try is to add a denim skirt with a pair of flats and a slouchy leather bag to complete your look. To dress up your outfit, try adding a skirt with a floral print or if that’s too much, an asymmetrical black skirt with high socks and a pointed-toe heel.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

3D Floral Appliqués

A floral appliqué isn’t exactly a print but it can add dimension and a sense of femininity to your outfits. Try a top with a rose appliqué that pops out to your liking. Add a pair of trousers to juxtapose with a masculine touch and a pair of strapless heels for a sultry element. To dress it down, add a pair of jorts and a pair of loafers with socks that are in the same color family as your top for a sense of cohesiveness.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

A Single Rose Print

If you’re still skeptical of adding prints to your wardrobe, you could try a top or skirt with only one flower on it. It’ll add a playful touch to your outfit without it being too overt. If it’s a skirt you’re styling, add a white oversized button-down and a black pair of sling-back heels. Another look you could try is similar, but swap your button-down for a baby tee. To dress it up, pair a going-out top such as a one-shoulder silhouette in a similar hue as the print on your skirt.

Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images

Subdued Florals

Another way to ease into a floral print is to try one that isn’t so obvious. A subdued print looks intentionally chic; it’s subtle, often darker, and feels like a grown-up version of the florals we were used to. Try this in a lightweight, figure-hugging dress with long sleeves on a night out, and pair it with a chunky heeled bootie. You could also wear a top with a subdued floral print and add a pair of loose jeans and a pair of heels to keep your look effortless, carefree, and stylish.