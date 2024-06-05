Summer Is Here. These Are The Runway Trends I’m Trying ASAP.

Getty Images

For me this summer is centered on rebirth and rebranding like the many twenty-somethings I come across every day. Especially as women, we’re all just ready for a new era to begin. I’m currently 25, which I know is young but, I feel like I still dress like a teenager when I have somewhere important to go to.

Since my birthday I’ve been attached to this grown and sexy version of myself, especially for the summer when there are opportunities to meet new people. Lately, as I look through runway images on Instagram or Pinterest, I find myself saving images that are similar to trends from polo shirts, which I’ve always been a fan of, to crochet bags. I’ve ideated different outfits in my mind, and excitement runs through me each time I think about it. This summer I’m focusing on creating an elevated version of myself with these trends donned by me and friends.

If you’re also on a rebranding journey, join me in looking through some trends and styling tips. Every trend listed below, including the little white dress and sheer trend, is out of my comfort zone but they’re also outfits I’ve wanted to try for quite some time. I tend to lean toward masculine, streetwear, or unisex clothing but, I’m settling into my new womanly figure with pride and want to show it off fabulously. From Prada to Ferragamo, these runway trends are helping me get “grown and sexy” this summer.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the runway trends that I’m trying this season.

Preppy Polos

When MSGM sent this preppy polo look down the Spring/Summer 2024 runway, I knew that it was a piece I’d need to add to my wardrobe again. There was a bright pink shirt I bought Phlemuns when I was in my senior year of college that I still currently have. This bold blue ribbed knit polo from JoosTricot is just the right shade of blue for the summer. I love the pointed collar and would style it with a pair of darted detailed jeans that have a more pleated trouser look to them. You could also try a denim skirt with a large slit at the front or back and a pair of kitten heels.

Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Statement Belts

Anok Yai can convince me of anything but, a statement belt seems like a must for me this summer. This Ferragamo show was quite opulent and showed me how to dress for the future I want. Candidly, I haven’t worn a belt since high school. I was required to wear one with my school uniform and abandoned it quickly after graduating. Now, I’m seeing women in restaurants and at parties with them over their dresses and I can’t help but be captivated by the statement pieces. The type of belt I see myself in is a belt bag like this one from Nicholas K. I’d wear mine over a pair of loose jeans with my studded ballet flats from Tory Burch and a plain white T-shirt for a casual look. For a dressed up look, I’d wear the belt over a long sheer skirt paired with a ribbed knit tank top and stacks of gold bangles and rings with a pair of black flats.

Justin Shin/Getty Images

Crochet Bags

This is the summer of the crochet bag. If you’re into the quiet luxury aesthetic this carry-all from Prada is an option I’ve been swooning over. It’s a simple tote shape with texture to add a layer of dimension to your outfit. I’d wear mine on the daily in a smart, casual way with a breezy white button-down over a tank top and pleated trousers with sandals. To dress it up, a little white dress with a cardigan tied at my shoulders and kitten heels would look elegant on the days I have an event to attend. On the weekends when I’m just heading to read in the park, I’d carry my book and essentials in it with a pair of jorts, a cropped baby T-shirt, and trending sneakers like Adidas’ Sambas.

Prada

LWD (Little White Dress)

We’ve all heard of the little black dress but, to brighten up the summer nights a white version is essential. I’m definitely getting a strapless dress like this Altuzarra runway look. This short one from A.L.C. has a lovely summer feeling to it with its peplum detailing. I’d wear mine with a pair of short heels with stacked bracelets and necklaces if I’m wearing my hair in an afro or slicked back. For an event or a dinner, I think I’d keep it simple with just a statement earring and a pair of heels with a cutout detail like this option from Dries Van Noten.

Model on the runway at Altuzarra Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show held at the New York Public Library on September 11, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

Sheer Anything

I tried out the sheer skirt trend already and was obsessed so, I’m very excited to try other sheer pieces. For nights out, I plan on wearing more sheer tops with bralettes. This asymmetrical top from Christopher Esber embodies the “grown and sexy” vibe I’m seeking. A sheer top with a pair of low-rise pants and kitten heels is a look I’ll be trying out soon too. I also see myself in a pair of mesh flats with opaque pieces to add an interesting element to a seemingly basic look. Lastly, I am going to try to push myself out of my comfort zone with a sheer dress on a night out and pair it with a light jacket, heels, and stacks of rings to add a hint of glamour to my outfit.