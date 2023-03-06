Spring 2023’s It Item: Off-The-Shoulder Anything

Getty

Let those shoulders breathe as spring and summer are on the horizon. From tops and dresses to bodysuits, the off-the-shoulder trend is back in action. After almost a decade of being M.I.A., the bare shoulders trend makes its way back to the top of everyone’s list of trends to add to their closets. You can wear an off-the-shoulder top or bodysuit as casually or as formally as you want. Try it with a pair of denim jeans or a long denim skirt, or for a dressy look, try the trend with trousers and heels or even a dress with a halter tie detail for a bit of a glamorous touch.

From Yara Shahidi to Sheryl Lee Ralph, we saw a lot of off-the-shoulder dresses at the NAACP Image Awards last month. We also saw our queen and savior, Rihanna, rock the trend at her Apple Music Super Bowl press conference ahead of her iconic performance with an oversized jacket. On the runways last season, the nostalgic trend show up in the collections of Fe Noel, Alexander McQueen, Sacai, Ferragamo, etc.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Yara Shahidi attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway at the Fe Noel fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

Some of our favorite celebrities, like Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Rowland, are rocking this trend. Our beloved JHud wore a blue sparkled off-the-shoulder constructed top for the cover of Glamour last year. If you want to try this look with things that are already in your closet, try grabbing an oversized blazer from your closet and putting it on with the top down and buttoning it. Now you have a constructed off-the-shoulder top too. Kelly Rowland’s interpretation of the off-the-shoulder trend was a skin-tight velvet gown with a sexy side slit, and if this doesn’t screen glam, then we don’t what does. If you want to style your off-the-shoulder dress for a big night out like Kelly, but maybe you want to be a bit more comfortable, try a dress with a little more wiggle room and a straight line across the chest rather than a sweetheart neckline with comfy heels to match.

The off-the-shoulder trend coming back has to be my favorite trend resurgence because there are so many fun ways to style it with different silhouettes, and it’s flattering on any body type. Try the trend out if you haven’t already; it’s easy to thrift if you don’t want to break the bank or reach into your own closet because you probably already have one.