Kelly Rowland Takes Us To The Tennis Court For Her Springtime Exercise Routine

We know Kelly Rowland loves to work out, but it looks like she’s trying something new to stay fit and fabulous: She’s taking her tennis skills for a swing!

Over the weekend, the 41-year-old singer posted a light-hearted video to her social media, taking her springtime exercise routine to the court with a title that read, “Workout With Me: Tennis Day.”

In the short clip, the ‘Destiny’s Child’ artist is seen taking a few swings on her racket, running drills, and performing lunges and push-ups while showing off her toned abs in a navy blue, leopard print two-piece set.

Rowland captioned under the post, “@serenawilliams, How’d I do?” to which the Grand Slam champion jokingly replied in the comments, “you need to meet Serena Williams or something.”

The mom of two is committed to an active lifestyle. In the last year, she’s been an ambassador for athletics brand Fabletics and in 2020, she shared the details of her workout routine with fitness coach and trainer Massy Arias in an interview with Women’s Health. Recalling her routine, she said it entailed a 90-minute workout session or working up a sweat with the pros at the DOGPOUND gym near her home with exercises that varied from “cardio, weighted crunches, and band work.”

Let’s just say, the results are an inspiration. We’re taking notes, Kelly!