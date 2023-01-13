This Item Will Change Your 2023 Winter Style For The Better

Getty Images

The maxi skirt got a much-needed upgrade, and we’re here to tell you she’s back and better than ever. Maxi skirts used to be synonymous with conservative, but whether you’re a modest dresser or like to show some skin, this is the best item to build an outfit on for winter. It’s the perfect layering piece, and depending on the texture or fabric, you can make this one of the most versatile pieces in your winter wardrobe.

In addition to versatility, a maxi skirt is flattering on all body types and sizes, whether you’re short or tall! As someone on the shorter side, I used to shy away from the things that would possibly graze the floors as I walk, but now I own a vintage denim maxi skirt from Gap, and I’ve never looked back.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Model Jordan Daniels wears a brown sunglasses, tan puffer jacket, white knit crop top, long brown tweed A-line skirt over brown striped pants, and black Converse sneakers after the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 on February 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Melodie Jeng/Getty Images)

This is also one of the most cost-effective pieces you could own as buy-per-wear, depending on what aesthetics you’re into would be balanced out. Even thrifting a denim maxi skirt would be a great way to get your hands on one since many of the newer ones out are modeled after vintage anyway. You could even spice it up with a two-toned skirt.

The beauty in a maxi skirt regardless of the type of fabric is the layering. You could put Heat Tech or leggings underneath to keep you warm and layer an oversized button-down or sweatshirt over it. There are even quilted A-line maxi’s to keep you warm and match your quilted jackets.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 13: Nasteha Yusuf wears a vintage skirt and blazer, top by Celine, boots by Zara, handbag by Dior and Vehla sunglasses to New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on February 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The styling options are truly endless and if you want to really take it up a notch, try a black leather maxi skirt to encapsulate a real edgy energy. For further styling, inspiration, look at highlowluxxe, or champagnemani on IG. Pairing one with a colored sweater or stepping out in going-out-top under a matching leather jacket would be a paparazzi-styled iPhone photoshoot. Either way, a maxi skirt goes well with just about everything and every season, not just winter!