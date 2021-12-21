It’s yet another win for the Knowles clan! This time, it’s Mama Tina’s time to shine.

Tina Knowles-Lawson announced via Instagram that she has a new talk show on the way on Facebook watch. Entitled Talks with Mama Tina, the show will be a limited series featuring intimate chats inside Knowles-Lawson’s home with stars of music, television, and film.

The preview shows Knowles-Lawson welcoming stars like Chlöe, Halle Bailey, Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, and Tiffany Haddish into her living room and kitchen for joyful, sometimes tearful conversations.

“I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show “Talks With Mama Tina” where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me,” Knowles-Lawson said of her new original program. “I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!”

The kicker? The show features an upbeat, 90’s sitcom-inspired theme song sung by none other than her megastar daughter Beyoncé, and featuring an appearance from her four grandchildren, Julez, Blue, Rumi, and Sir Carter.

“Let’s talk about it, grandma!” the kids can be heard shouting in unison before the song begins. “Simple conversations with no limitations, come and have a talk with Mama Tina,” Beyoncé crooks over a soulful horn-heavy beat.

Ever the proud mother and grandmother, Knowles-Lawson is naturally appreciative of having her family jump in to support her with a theme song.

“Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grandbabies for making this special theme song for the show,” she continued. “Are you guys ready to watch?”

Check out the show’s trailer below:

Talks with Mama Tina joins the ranks of shows like Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, featuring frank, open inspirational conversations with stars and figures of note. The show promises to provide a fun family and friend watch over the holidays.

As Knowles-Lawson details, episodes will air each weekday at 5 pm PT starting Wednesday, December 22 through Wednesday, December 29, with a special finale airing at an as-yet-unannounced date in the new year.