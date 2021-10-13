Chlöe Bailey Confidently Responds To More “Too Sexy” Backlash

Chlöe Bailey isn’t letting critics stifle her self-expression.

The R&B songstress has been making headlines since moving toward crafting her solo image, amid several sultry performances, skin-baring Instagram posts, and releasing her sexy first single, Have Mercy.

Fans have noted that the starlet, now 23, has been shedding her supposedly more “innocent” image for something a bit bolder and more risqué, complete with curve-flaunting clothing and body-parading dance moves.

Fans (and trolls) have loudly questioned Bailey’s motives behind showcasing her sexuality and embracing her sultriness in the public eye since professionally separating from her duo with sister Halle Bailey, often accusing her of “doing too much.”

The harsh criticism got to be a bit too much for Bailey earlier this year. In an Instagram live broadcast in early February, Bailey tearfully addressed accusations that she was being “too sexy” while sharing singing videos and viral challenges with her fans from home.

“It’s really hard for me to think of myself as a sexual being or an attractive being quite frankly,” she shared on the live. “So, when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I’m a bit confused. Like, I really don’t understand because I’ve never seen myself in that way.”

Bailey also emotionally denied accusations that she is seeking attention by sharing content some may deem as sexualized.

“You all see what I’m posting is just me being me,” she said, tearfully. “For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable. And I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do.”

And she certainly hasn’t. Bailey had both her immense musical talent and her innate sultriness turned up to the max on her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday while performing her hit single, Have Mercy, prompting the rumblings of Bailey going “too far” in her performances to resurface once again.

But this time, Bailey had a simple response for the haters and trolls that think her beauty and talent is a bit “too much” for them to take in.

doing “too much” is my specialty 😋🥰 — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) October 13, 2021

“Doing ‘too much’ is my specialty,” she told her critics via Twitter with a couple of cheeky cheerful emojis.