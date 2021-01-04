Beyoncé Shares Never-Before-Seen Footage Of Twins Rumi and Sir

After the dumpster fire that was 2020 Beyoncé knew that the perfect gift to give her fans was a look back at the global icon’s 2020.

For her year-end roundup, Queen Bey shared never-before-seen (to the Beyhive) footage of her and Jay-Z’s twins Rumi and Sir and daughter Blue Ivy. She concluded in the caption that “2020 divided us and united us.” Adding, “Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity.”

She added: “This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love. As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here’s to a better and brighter 2021!”

In the video, you can see Queen Bey driving a golf cart with the adorable twins, who turn 4 this year. Beyoncé can then be heard asking Rumi, “How do you feel about your summer this year? Did you have a good summer? Yeah? What’d you do?”

The video also showcases the artist’s accomplishments from 2020, including hopping on the “Savage Remix”, which directly helped families impacted by COVID-19. The clip shared in the video pays homage to ESSENCE cover writer alum, Adrienne Samuels Gibbs.

Thank you @Beyonce for tagging my story in your year-end, round-up video. Hot damn. pic.twitter.com/yMOVvu9lfu — Adrienne Gang Gang 3 Frames Gibbs (@AdrienneWrites) January 1, 2021

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Knowles-Carter family in 2021.