Zendaya Will Be Honored As Fashion Icon Of The Year At The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

Getty Images

We are exactly three weeks away from the annual CFDA Awards ceremony and as we approach the date of November 10th, the CFDA continues to reveal the 2021 honorees. This year, Dapper Dan will be honored for the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award and Aurora James will be recognized for the Founder’s Award. Most recently, however, the CFDA announced that the Emmy-awarded actress, Zendaya, will be crowned as the 2021 Fashion Icon.

The leading actress of Euphoria will be joining a distinguished list of previous recipients for one of the most coveted CFDA awards. Past winners include Jennifer Lopez [2019], Naomi Campbell [2018], Beyoncé [2016], Pharrell Williams [2015], and Rihanna [2014]. It was only a matter of time for Zendaya to be recognized with an esteemed award for her impact on global fashion as she and her stylist, Law Roach, continue to deliver the most stunning looks.

However, it is not only Zendaya’s track record on the red carpet that has earned her this award. It’s also her clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, that originally launched in 2016 and was amongst one of the first brands to champion gender-fluid designs and an inclusive range of sizes. Not to mention, her iconic collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, which debuted in Paris and was also shown at NYC’s Apollo Theater. Certainly, Zendaya has contributed to the fashion industry in more ways than one.

We’re sure we’ll be back to report the glamorous look she’ll wear to accept the award. But, for now, see Zendaya’s latest looks from the Dune press tour.

01 Zendaya In Peter Do Dave Benett/Getty Images 02 Zendaya In Vivenne Westwood Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images 03 Zendaya In Rick Owens Samir Hussein/WireImage 04 Zendaya In Nensi Dojaka Ricky Vigil M/GC Images