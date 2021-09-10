Getty Images

Let’s get into how Zendaya traveled to Italy to make the Venice Film Festival her runway — goals! She arrived in Look 46 from Valentino’s latest couture collection, which was a black blazer over a white dress designed with a high slit and bubblegum pink ribbon. After the effortless serve, the beloved actress followed up with four additional wardrobe changes.

Zendaya’s successful red carpet saga continued as she turned to the cameras in a custom Balmain dress that was a reinvention of Olivier Rousteing’s ‘wet’ corset from Fall 2020. The ensemble was accessorized with a glistening emerald necklace from Bulgari, which was the complete opposite of an everyday dainty chain. As the night progressed, she continued to show us what fashion royalty looks like by changing into another stunning look from Alaïa’s latest collection – a subtle maroon two-piece set with furry drama from her knees down.

At some point in the night, she sported another two-piece set from David Koma that was embellished with silver crystals (or diamonds, knowing Zendaya!). And it didn’t end there, stylist Law Roach posted an Instagram reel of “the dress y’all didn’t see”, which was a slick Dion Lee dress with many slits and caramel leather straps. After the ultimate fashion duo showed us why Zendaya is that ‘IT GIRL’, she headed to the after party wearing one more custom look from Maison Valentino – a mocha organza set with puffer shorts and matching heels. A total of six wardrobe changes in one night (as far as we know), Miss Zendaya is not making it easy for the girls to keep up.

01 Two-Piece Terrific 02 A Pop Of Pink 03 Tailor Made