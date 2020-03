Paris Fashion Week: Balmain Fall/Winter 2020

Paris fashion week is coming to an end but, not before Balmain sent a sculpted collection down the runway.

“It’s inevitable that the time and effort dedicated to my recent search for answers—as well as the many post- release interviews and conferences exploring the issues raised in that documentary—have had an influence on my latest designs,” says Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain. The designer is referencing his documentary where he searched for origins while being raised in France.

Sculpted bustiers, latex, and sex appeal – which is one of the reasons Balmain is ordered, all spoke loud and clear on the runway.

Check out the Balmain Fall/Winter 2020 collection.