On April 12, Tina Knowles-Lawson and husband Richard Lawson celebrated six years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in epic fashion on a yacht in Newport Beach, Calif. in 2015 with the bride, as well as the entire wedding party, wearing white.

As they commemorated that special day, they did so with notes of adoration for each other on social media. In Lawson’s post, he actually shared a very beautiful story regarding the origin of their love story. Surprisingly, it began 39 years ago, and way before a then married and pregnant Knowles-Lawson had any idea that she took his breath away. They were initially introduced by his late sister Gwen, who happened to be Knowles-Lawson’s best friend.

“I thought you were one of the most beautiful women I had ever met. Breathtaking.!!” he wrote. “The thing that was so striking was that your beauty continued to be enhanced by your incredible heart, compassion, empathy, generosity, and philanthropy. You were pregnant with Beyonce at the time, and married, so my incredible attraction for you then, could only live in my fantasy. As we remained friends throughout the years, I took great pleasure in observing you become the ultimate mother, especially for your own daughters, but also for the way you care for and nurture women all over the world”

“It took 32 years for my attraction for you to come full circle. It was well worth the wait,” he added. “You’re a revolutionary, visionary, incredible artist, a fashion icon, a leader, a cultural beacon, a hot sexy ratchet God warrior and only second to God, You are my wife. How highly favored Am I???”

Knowles-Lawson responded to the loving note by writing in the comment section, “Thank God it worked out ❤️”

Knowles-Lawson was previously married to Mathew Knowles from 1980 to 2011, and they share powerhouse daughters Beyoncé and Solange. Lawson was previously married to Denise Gordy from 1978 to 1989, and they share actress daughter Bianca Lawson.