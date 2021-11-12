New Music This Week: Beyoncé, ‘Insecure’ Soundtrack, Silk Sonic And More

Hello, November. With the holidays steadily approaching, up-and-coming artists, and fan favorites alike, have been putting out new music for the public’s consumption. On December 3, the soundtrack for the fifth season of Insecure is slated for release, and today we have its debut single, “Get It Girl,” by Saweetie.
Along with “Get It Girl,” Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars released their highly anticipated collaborative album An Evening With Silk Sonic, John Legend returns with new holiday single titled “You Deserve It All, and Coi Leray dropped the official remix for “Twinnem,” featuring DaBaby. This week’s list also includes new music from Nija, Nefertitti, Amber Mark and more.
Check out some of this week’s new releases below.
01
Saweetie – “Get It Girl”
While Atlantic Records and HBO’s INSECURE: Music From the HBO Original Series, Season 5 doesn’t come out until December, the soundtrack’s debut single is here today. A portion of “Get It Girl” by Saweetie was featured in a Beats By Dre Beats Fit Pro Headphones promotion earlier this month, and now you can listen to the track in its entirety, here.
02
Silk Sonic – ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’
After months of anticipation, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak released An Evening with Silk Sonic today (Nov. 12). The album’s previous three singles—“Leave the Door Open,” “Smokin Out the Window,” and “Skate”—have been met with public praise, so fans of Silk Sonic have had something special to look forward to.
03
Beyoncé – “Be Alive”
Beyoncé released her new song “Be Alive” which can be heard on the trailer for the upcoming Will Smith movie “King Richard.” Listen to the original song from the film’s soundtrack here.
05
Amber Mark – “Softly”
Singer, songwriter, and producer Amber Mark drops her new single “Softly,” the fifth song released from her upcoming debut album, Three Dimensions Deep—set to come out on January 28th. Check out the new single, for “Softly,” as well as the official video.
07
John Legend – “You Deserve It All”
Following the news of his signing with Republic Records after 17 years with Sony, the 12-time Grammy Award-winning John Legend provides the world with some holiday spirit with the new single, “You Deserve It All.” Co-written by singer and songwriter Meghan Trainor, “You Deserve It All” can be heard at this link.
08
Audrey DuBois Harris – “Christmas Without You”
The multi-talented Audrey DuBois Harris releases “Christmas Without You,” a song that serves as a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas. You can stream DuBois Harris’ new single here.
10
Nefertitti – “Take It Back”
“Take It Back” is the new single from the singer and songwriter Nefertitti. The song features the legendary Fat Joe and is produced and co-written by Tim Kelley. “Take It Back” is available to stream here.
11
Coi Leray – “TWINNEM” ft. DaBaby
Coi Leray is back with the remix to her banger “TWINNEM.” The remix features Charlotte’s DaBaby, and their dynamic makes for an amazing track. You can stream “TWINNEM” here.
12
Melanie Charles – ‘Y’all Don’t (Really) Care About Black Women’
The Brooklyn-born singer, songwriter, producer, and actress Melanie Charles drops the powerful Y’all Don’t (Really) Care About Black Women, today. The 11-track album contains covers of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan and more.