New Music This Week: Beyoncé, ‘Insecure’ Soundtrack, Silk Sonic And More

Hello, November. With the holidays steadily approaching, up-and-coming artists, and fan favorites alike, have been putting out new music for the public’s consumption. On December 3, the soundtrack for the fifth season of Insecure is slated for release, and today we have its debut single, “Get It Girl,” by Saweetie.

Along with “Get It Girl,” Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars released their highly anticipated collaborative album An Evening With Silk Sonic, John Legend returns with new holiday single titled “You Deserve It All, and Coi Leray dropped the official remix for “Twinnem,” featuring DaBaby. This week’s list also includes new music from Nija, Nefertitti, Amber Mark and more.

Check out some of this week’s new releases below.