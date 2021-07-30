DaBaby Gets DaBusiness For Claiming He Doesn’t Know Questlove

Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

After performing with a famed drummer and true icon in the music industry just two years back on The Tonight Show, some social media users are finding it hard to believe that DaBaby doesn’t know who Questlove is. Following DaBaby’s controversial and insensitive comments during his Rolling Loud Festival performance, the Summer of Soul director called out the rapper on his own Instagram platform.

“I’m especially not here for any savagery,” Questlove wrote in his caption. “I’m not trine be all performative smurf & create a social flogging or start some clickbait headlines. That’s missing the point. But right is right & his actions are wrong. Somebody Gotta say it: Homophobia/Transphobia/Xenophobia/Misogyny/Racism — this should go w/o saying is morally wrong. & not that fake hiding behind religion holier than thou morally wrong. But ‘that was f***** up’ & wrong. I had to say something.”

Following Questlove’s comments, DaBaby responded by saying, “I ain’t even tryna be funny when i say….I do NOT KNOW WHO DIS N***A IS DAWG.” He continued, These n***as really think they gone influence people to stop f***in w/ the INFLUENCE. They go crazy bout what I say not yall. I got da influence AND the nuts n***a. Y’all n****as cheerleaders.”

See below for a few reactions from Black Twitter about DaBaby’s alleged amnesia when it comes to Questlove:

DaBaby disrespected Questlove … that’s basically him disrespectin Philly culture and ion like dat. — S. 🧩 (@MilkMuva) July 30, 2021

Loudly admitting he doesn’t know who Questlove is isn’t the flex Dababy thinks it is 😂 — Kyra Jones (@BlkAssFeminist) July 30, 2021

DaBaby not knowing who QuestLove is, is very on brand for him. — Christopher Stewart (@EatingFab) July 30, 2021

Dababy claiming not to know who QuestLove is, meanwhile……internet keeps all receipts! pic.twitter.com/su13lYMoev — Taystee Girl🇩🇲🇬🇩 (@Kris_Tna) July 30, 2021

DaBaby knows exactly who Questlove is.



His response was the equivalent of “I know you ain’t talking” when everyone is getting on you and you pick the one least likely to clap back to go in on.



Notice he didn’t respond to Chris. — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) July 30, 2021

Being a ✌🏾rapper✌🏾 and saying with your whole chest that you don’t know who Questlove is….



isn’t the flex you think it is, my boy. pic.twitter.com/1OHlVazNad — April (@ReignOfApril) July 30, 2021

If DaBaby doesn’t know who Questlove is, that’s just a reflection of his lack of talent and knowledge in hip-hop and music generally. https://t.co/AAfTe27llg — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 30, 2021

People still trying to stand by DaBaby….



DaBaby: “I don’t know who Questlove is”



Same people: pic.twitter.com/e3Syis4uIW — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) July 30, 2021

The fact that DaBaby doesn't know who Questlove is makes sense when you think about how one-dimensional and lazy his music is. It's been one long song since 2019. https://t.co/OGRtp6XSrF — kevikev (@KevCoke6) July 30, 2021

DaBaby: I don’t know who Questlove is.



Also DaBaby:… pic.twitter.com/biCpoTBlSD — Esther Ciammachilli #WeMakeWAMU (@EstherCinDC) July 30, 2021

Questlove is a hip hop legend.

The Roots are a blueprint.



DaBaby is here for the moment.

There's a huge difference.#DaBaby #Questlove pic.twitter.com/fDgvLOIjKn — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) July 30, 2021